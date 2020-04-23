Philippine Harvest trade fair gets online leg amid COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Philippine Harvest Trade Fair that promotes and sells local food products shifted to online platform amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the online leg of the Philippine Harvest Trade Fair on Wednesday.
The DOT said the move to hold the trade fair online was to make local food products more accessible to Filipino consumers despite the circumstances brought by the COVID-19 and the enhanced community quarantine.
It added that this is also a way to promote local cuisine and ingredients during the quarantine period.
This year, the Philippine Harvest will feature products from 27 local food producers. The participation of these merchants is free as the government seeks to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19 to local food and farm producers.
The local food products from MSMEs and small farmers are featured on the official Facebook page of Philippine Harvest.
The DOT said that “consumers may order directly from the respective social media accounts of participating merchants, and products will be sent to consumers via available delivery services such as GrabExpress and Lalamove, while practicing social distancing.”
“With our efforts in taking the Philippine Harvest online, we are showing that COVID-19 will not stop our mission of making locally-sourced food sustainable and available to Filipinos,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.
“Not only can Filipinos continue to enjoy the best of local food products, but our hardworking farmers of our farm tourism sites and MSMEs can still receive the support they need,” she added.
The DOT’s Philippine Harvest Trade Fair was established in 2018 in partnership with the leading retail group Stores Specialists Inc. and Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global Taguig City.
The trade fair aims “to champion the richness of Philippine agriculture, through local, organic, artisanal, and indigenous food products from each of the Philippines’ regions.” It also seeks to give farms new markets by linking them with the private sector. —Rosette Adel
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV slams the shooting of a former soldier by a police officer near a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City.
“Bago pa tayo umabot sa punto kung bumunot ba ng baril o hindi, ano nga ba raw ang krimen na nagawa ni Cpl. Ragos na dahilan para tutukan sya ng baril, pinatalikod at pinataas ng kamay nung pulis?” Trillanes says on Twitter.
The Department of Transportation clarifies that Secretary Arthur Tugade did not discuss the rental of quarantine ships directly with 2GO chairman Dennis Uy as negotiations were made through proper channels.
The agency explains that the negotiating panel agreed at a P35-million rental fee concession for the two vessels for a two-month term considering operating expenditures.
"Likewise, Secretary Tugade mentioned that if it was the best offer under the circumstances, he is amenable to it, but it will be without prejudice to further concessions he will attempt to seek from ownership. Until then and up to now, no payment was made," the DOTr says in a statement Thursday.
2GO Group Inc. will be waiving the expected payment worth P35 million from the government as for the use of its two ships as floating quarantine areas for COVID-19 patients.
2GO chairman Dennis Uy clarified that the actual cost to operate the two vessels as quarantine facilities is at P260 million but it as intended to be a donation. The Department of Transportation offered P35 million but the company had no plans of accepting it.
"As Chairman of 2GO, I have conferred with other shareholders and have given explicit instructions to waive the P35M expected payment from the government; and if necessary make good the said amount out of my own funds to cover for the expected expenses to operate the said ships," Uy said in a statement Wednesday night.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government issues a show cause order to 29 barangay chairpersons in Metro Manila for failure to properly enforce the enhanced community quarantine.
DILG Secretary Eduardo Año says that they have received reports from concerned citizens on the non-observance of physical distancing and instances of mass gatherings in their barangays.
A labor group says the "gradual return to work" plan after the Luzon-wide quarantine must address the economic needs of workers.
These include the P5,000 cash assistance for all and fast delivery of support by the government, says Defend Jobs Philippines.
Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson says that the Department of Labor and Employment "must not just based its future plans for our labor force with just mere technicalities on the operational adjustment schemes, occupational health and safety protocols and figures."
- Latest
- Trending