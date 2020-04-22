COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Staff members of the the Gujarat Science City wearing facemasks stand in front of a planet earth model on the eve of World Earth Day at Gujarat Science City during Indian government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Sam Panthaky
On Earth Day, conservationists urge UN to make a ‘healthy natural environment’ a human right
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 8:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the world faces the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing climate crisis, conservationists called on the United Nations to declare a healthy natural environment a fundamental human right.

In an open letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, global conservation partnership BirdLife International asked the organization to enshrine a new article in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights—one that recognizes the right to a healthy environment.

“The health of our planet, our ecosystems, our economies, indeed ourselves, cry out now for the General Assembly to recognize our universal right to live in a healthy natural environment—guaranteed by public policies and governed by sustainability and the best scientific and traditional indigenous knowledge,” the letter read.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out fundamental human rights to be universally protected. Its 30 articles cover subjects such as torture, education, freedom of expression but the declaration says nothing about preserving the environment.

The letter called for the right to a healthy natural environment to be included on the agenda of the UN General Assembly’s Summit on Biodiversity in September 2020, with the ultimate goal of its approval in December 2023. If approved, the amendment would be the first addition since the milestone document was proclaimed in December 1948.

“Our magnificent Earth is equally sacred and there has perhaps never been a more important moment to enshrine a human right that would oblige us all to respect it, for the benefit of all,” the letter read.

Experts say that the current coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 2.5 million worldwide has its roots in the degradation of ecosystem and the illegal wildlife trade.

“COVID-19 marks the persistence of an old enemy. We believe that human-caused ecosystem disturbances is one of the urgent environmental issues that should be addressed today in order to prevent pandemics,” Alejandro Flores Jr., Haribon Foundation Board of Trustees chair, said. Haribon is the partner of BirdLife in the Philippines.

