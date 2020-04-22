DILG orders 29 barangay chiefs to explain failure to enforce quarantine guidelines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered 29 barangay chiefs to explain their supposed failure to enforce enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

The DILG said it issued show cause order to the barangay leaders after it received reports from citizens “on the non-observance of physical distancing and continuing instances of mass gatherings in their barangays.”

Interior chief Eduardo Año said Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño led the issuance of the directive. Those who received the show cause order have 48 hours to explain why they should not face administrative complaints.

“This includes the possible imposition of suspension pendente lite or during the litigation for failure to perform their mandated duties and functions in enforcing strict physical distancing directives or the ECQ to slow the spread of and to defeat the dreadful Covid-19 in their local government unit (LGU),” DILG said.

The show cause order was issued against the heads of following:

Manila: Barangay 11, 12, 20, 154, 220, 359 and 212

Caloocan: Barangay Bagong Silangan, 178, 12, 176, 37 and 129

Quezon City: Barangay Pasong Putik, Pasong Tamo, San Bartolome, Batasan Hills, Payatas, Fairview, Novaliches Proper and San Antonio

Parañaque: Barangay Don Bosco, Moonwalk and Marcela Green

Makati City: Barangay Pio Del Pilar and Bangkal

Las Piñas: Barangay Almanza 2

Malabon: Barangay Tonsuya

Muntinlupa: Barangay Alabang

DILG also stressed that under the Republic Act 1149 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, barangay captains should implement ECQ guidelines, including a ban on mass gatherings to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Barangays crucial in contact tracing

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya also urged barangay chiefs to ensure the functionality of their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) that are directed to monitor and report probable COVID-19 patients.

These teams should also assist the Contact Tracing Teams of local government units, led by the police chief and assisted by the city or municipal health officer, Bureau of Fire Protection and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

National tally of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 6,710. 693 have so far recovered while the disease claimed 446 individuals. — Kristine Joy Patag