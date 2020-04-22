COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Early morning sun rises over the small fishing village of Dapdap in Bulakan town.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
Gov't urged to ensure protection of fishers, farmers from impacts of COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights called on the government to ensure that those who put food on people’s tables—farmers and fisherfolk—will receive assistance as the country battles the novel coronavirus.

The quarantine measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus has made it tough for farmers and fishers—among the country’s poorest sectors—to sell their products. The implementation of travel restrictions and curfew schedules also limited their ability to tend to their farms and catch fish.

Arthur Despi, mayor of coastal Bantayan town in Cebu said that demand for fish has gone down with the temporary shutdowns of restaurants and hotels in Cebu City, the region's commercial center.

“Fisherfolks' income has really gone down because demand has dropped,” he said in Filipino in an online forum organized by Oceana Philippines Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, the CHR said the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated the already existing inequalities faced by farmers and fishers.

“They are experiencing physical, mental and economic disability, particularly the women fishers in the communities who have the primary task of ensuring food security and safety of the family,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

Government action needed

CHR urged the government to ensure that social protection schemes are adequate and accessible to the agricultural sector and strengthen policies allowing farmers and fisherfolk to continue their work even during community quarantines.

In the same forum on Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that farmers and fishers are qualified as beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration fund. He said that local governments should assist them in getting on the lists for government cash subsidies.

He said the DA has also made available loans of up to P25,000 at no interest and payable within 10 years.

The government’s coronavirus task force, in a resolution, recognized farmers and fishers as part of the essential sector tasked to keep the nation’s food supply running

Under Resolution No. 15 of the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic, farmers and fisherfolks are recognized as part of the essential sector tasked to keep the country’s food supply going. The task force also exempted healthy agricultural workers from quarantine restrictions.

CHR also said that the national government as well as local government units should buy the products of small-scale farmers and fisherfolk to be used for relief operations and mobile markets not only in rural but also urban communities—a practice that is already being done by some municipalities and cities.

[Concerned national agencies must] make sure that appropriate measures are carried out not only to guarantee that food shortages do not happen but to ensure that the vulnerable sector who produce the food is likewise protected,” De Guia said.

'Plant, Plant, Plant'

Under the Department of Agriculture’s ‘Plant, Plant, Plant’ program, P1 billion was committed to the fisheries sector.

“Part of the ‘Plant, Plant, Plant’ is expanding and enhancing the fisheries program and projects toward really upping the game in terms of catch from open seas, coastal communities and aquaculture has to be enhanced to complement whatever we catch from municipal waters and open seas,” Dar said in the Oceana forum

From the requested supplemental budget, P7 billion will be used to increase the procurement fund to buy palay from local farmers, P1 billion for the upscaling of KADIWA mobile markets, P1 billion for production of livestock in corn producing areas and another P1 billion for the increase in the production of meat, chicken and eggs.

The financial assistance for farmers affected by drop in farmgate prices, meanwhile, was allotted P3 billion.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspect in Atio Castillo hazing case requests temporary release
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I'm very sure na gagamitin nila 'yung issue...'yung opportunity na 'to as a way for them to parang circumvent 'yung denial...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
17 hours ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
No total lockdown; Duterte decides on ECQ tomorrow
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
With the end of the enhanced community quarantine just eight days away, expect no total lockdown to follow, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
UP refutes reports on stranded construction workers who resorted to picking fruits, eating stray animals
6 hours ago
“The OVCPD also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
DOJ eases rules for pardon, executive clemency in time of COVID-19 pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 31 minutes ago
Under the interim rules, parole or executive clemency review of inmates who are elderly, sickly or suffering with terminal,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines registers 111 new virus infections, 39 additional recoveries
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The DOH on Tuesday said it now takes five days for the confirmed COVID-19 cases to double—a “marked improvement”...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
RapidPass project for quarantine checkpoints turned over to agencies
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
"RapidPassPH will continue to receive updates and system improvements from DCTx as the country continues to implement different...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Immigration 'working double time' on cases to decongest Taguig detention facility
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is speeding up the resolution of pending deportation cases of foreign nationals to decongest its...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Brave New Normal: Environmental groups imagine a post-pandemic world
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Experts say that a post-COVID-19 world will not be the same one we knew before the pandemic hit. Environmental groups give...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with