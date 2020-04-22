COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this March 7, 2020 photo, fewer people were seen on the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
PNP chief defends Taguig condo incident: I stand by my commanders
(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the country's national police on Wednesday morning defended the actions of policemen who barged into the premises of a high-end condominium in Taguig City and threatened its residents to allegedly enforce quarantine rules. 

Based on the police's narrative of the incident, a resident of the condominium reported fellow residents who were allegedly not observing physical distancing guidelines nor wearing face masks outdoors.

Speaking in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa asserted that NCR police office did nothing wrong. 

"I trust my commanders because the chief of [NCR] police ruled that it is regular and he is supported by the regional director, so, personally, I stand by whatever decision the chief of police comes to," Gamboa said.

READ: Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo

"I do believe in my commanders. Not unless the violation is so gross or really flagrant or excessive, then that's the only time I will take cognizance of the case," he added.

Gamboa also echoed this sentiment in a public address on Tuesday afternoon, saying, "I stand firm on the decision of NCRPO that the police had no fault here."

At the same press conference on Tuesday, the chief of police said the police would begin enforcing a tighter iteration of the enhanced community quarantine where they would no longer warn citizens before arresting them. 

"As a lawyer, there are other defined areas of a condominium or just like any other places wherein warrants of arrest is being applied," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

READ: No more warning before arrest under 'tighter' ECQ as PNP leads contact tracing

"Now when do we apply for a search warrant, there are certain qualifications, but if anyone requests assistance [and] the police have personal knowledge that there was a violation, right then and there warrantless arrests are actually illegal, but naturally there will be many arguments," Gamboa said.

"If you shout at police officers, that's already disobedience especially if they're in uniform. You know that they are policemen, they should be accorded the respect that we need so if it's like that and they belittle your being a policeman, then you can effect the arrest," Gamboa explained.

Safeguards against warrantless arrest are still in place amid a state of national emergency. 

RELATED: CHR: Human rights, writ of habeas corpus remain during state of national emergency, calamity

For his part, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año in an interview with ANC reminded condominium owners to respect law enforcers, saying that they could not enforce their own rules and regulations in a health crisis.

PNP spokesperson Brig. General Bernard Banac earlier told Philstar.com that "as a policy, police will never come inside a private property unless invited by owner or administrator." 

The condominium's management has said it intended to seek legal action against the cops for conducting their business “in a very unseemly and agitated way.” — Franco Luna with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

