P10-M reward up for COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has offered up to P10 million as a reward to anyone who can find a way to defeat "Public Enemy Number One."

No, he is not offering a bounty to those who can tip off the whereabouts of terrorists or drug lords.

Related Stories Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available

The reward is being offered to anyone who can develop a cure for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected more than 6,000 people in the country and sidelined more than thousands of workers and businesses.

RELATED: DOLE pleads with employers to pay workers displaced by quarantine

"Because COVID-19 is Public Enemy Number One not only in the Philippines but in the whole world, the President is announcing that he will give a reward of up to P10 million to any Filipino who can discover a vaccine against COVID-19," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Roque said Duterte has also vowed to provide a "substantial grant" to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for the development of the vaccine.

Duterte had offered bounties for people he perceives to be threats to national security and public order.

Last year, the President threatened to offer P1-million bounty for each heinous crime convict released prematurely. He had also offered bounties to those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspected killers, communist rebels, and leaders of extremist groups.

Earlier this month, Duterte said a large pharmaceutical firm is developing a cure against COVID-19 and expressed hope that the vaccine would be available in the market by May.

He has also urged member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to work together in finding a medicine for the pandemic.

"In the fullness of God's time, the antibodies and the vaccines will come," Duterte said in a public address last April 16.