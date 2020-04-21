COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 13, 2020.
KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
P10-M reward up for COVID-19 vaccine
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has offered up to P10 million as a reward to anyone who can find a way to defeat "Public Enemy Number One." 

No, he is not offering a bounty to those who can tip off the whereabouts of terrorists or drug lords.

The reward is being offered to anyone who can develop a cure for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected more than 6,000 people in the country and sidelined more than thousands of workers and businesses.

RELATED: DOLE pleads with employers to pay workers displaced by quarantine

"Because COVID-19 is Public Enemy Number One not only in the Philippines but in the whole world, the President is announcing that he will give a reward of up to P10 million to any Filipino who can discover a vaccine against COVID-19," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Tuesday. 

Roque said Duterte has also vowed to provide a "substantial grant" to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for the development of the vaccine.

Duterte had offered bounties for people he perceives to be threats to national security and public order.

Last year, the President threatened to offer P1-million bounty for each heinous crime convict released prematurely. He had also offered bounties to those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspected killers, communist rebels, and leaders of extremist groups. 

Earlier this month, Duterte said a large pharmaceutical firm is developing a cure against COVID-19 and expressed hope that the vaccine would be available in the market by May.

He has also urged member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to work together in finding a medicine for the pandemic.

"In the fullness of God's time, the antibodies and the vaccines will come," Duterte said in a public address last April 16.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump offers additional assistance to Duterte
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The US Embassy said Trump expressed his solidarity with Duterte as both countries deal with the pandemic that has infected...
Headlines
fbfb
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
1 day ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Schools opening may be moved to August, DepEd chief Briones says
7 hours ago
“The leaning is towards August 4 opening,” Education chief Leonor Briones said.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines should protest China’s new moves in South China Sea – Del Rosario
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The government should protest China’s establishment of two new districts to govern the Paracels and Spratlys in the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: DOH seeks P5.2 billion to hire over 17,000 health workers
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health is seeking P5.2 billion to hire more than 17,000 health workers who will join the government's response...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
No more warning before arrest under 'tighter' ECQ as PNP leads contact tracing
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We need to do this because we want to mitigate the increasing risk to frontline PNP personnel," the chief of the national...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Suspect in Atio Castillo hazing case requests temporary release
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
"I'm very sure na gagamitin nila 'yung issue...'yung opportunity na 'to as a way for them to parang circumvent 'yung denial...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 treatment facility at Pier 15 now operational
3 hours ago
The facility has 211 cubicles that can accommodate mild, advanced and severe cases of COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines falls two places on World Press Freedom Index
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
With a score of 43.54, the Philippines placed 136th out of 180 countries on the 2020 rankings. Last year, the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with