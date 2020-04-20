NBI to probe fake voice clip warning of total lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation will look into those behind a fake voice clip warning of a total lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that he will ask the NBI “to investigate this phone clip on social media that seeks to agitate and alarm the public with a falsehood.”
The Department of the Interior and Local Government also said that the clip urging people to stock up on food that was spread in private messages is fake.
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya in Monday’s virtual Laging Handa briefing said in Filipino: “There is no such directive from our government. Our president has yet to decide on whatever lockdown.”
Malaya, however, said that the government will be stricter in implementing the enhanced community quarantine guidelines that sent millions of Filipinos in their homes.
GMA News and Public Affairs also denied that the woman in the voice clip is their veteran broadcaster Jessica Soho.
“Ms. Soho has not made any pronouncements to such effect. We urge the publilc to refrain from sharing the clip which may mislead people,” it said in a statement.
Luzon is placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine until April 30. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is currently discussing what will be done after April 30, its spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Monday morning.
Fake news prohibited under Bayanihan law
The DILG official also warned that spread of false information is punishable under Republic Act 11468 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.
Section 6(f) of the law punishes the following acts:
- Individuals or groups creating, perpetrating, or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms, such information having no valid or beneficial effect on the population and are clearly geared to promote chaos, panic, anarchy, fear or confusion
- Those participating in cyber incidents that make use or take advantage of the current crisis situation to prey on public through scams, phishing, fraudulent emails or other similar acts
Those found violating this provision may face two months imprisonment or a fine of not less than P10,000. Courts may also impose a fine of up to P1 million.
The NBI previously said they sent out more than a dozen invitation in its fact-finding probe into social media posts bearing false news.
One of these, however, cited a violation of the decades-old Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code which explains “unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances.”
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates.
Only rapid antibody-based test kids approved by the Food and Drug Administration and locally validated by the Research Institute for Tropical Medice or the Department of Science and Technology may be used to confirm COVID-19 cases in the country.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the country's COVID-19 task force, says reporting of confirmed and recovered cases will still be based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing in accordance with Administrative Order 2020-0013.
"Rapid antibody-based test kits shall not be used as standalone tests to definitively diagnose or rule out COVID-19. Because these must be used in conjunction with RT-PCR, care must be exercised to not unduly consume RT-PCR test kits for the sake of confirmation," Nograles says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing Monday.
The Department of Science and Technology plans to set up at least 132 specimen collection booths in different regions nationwide to facilitate the government's expanded testing efforts.
Regional offices of the DOST will partner with the Department of Health in setting up the specimen collection booths across the country, according to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) spokesperson Karlo Nograles.
"As the IATF repeatedly stresses, improving our testing capabilities is one of government’s top priorities," Nograles said at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
President Rodrigo Duterte highlighted four major areas wherein ASEAN members can support each other in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
In a virtual meeting with his Southeast Asian counterparts, Duterte emphasized the need to boost the production and intra-ASEAN trade of medical equipment to address shortages.
The president also highlighted cooperation on food security, vaccine research and development, as well as preparations to be ready for future outbreaks.
Finance chief Sonny Dominguez says the Philippines is financially prepared until the end of May as the government extends the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30.
In an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source", Dominguez said the second tranche of government assistance to the vulnerable sector will be done in May.
"We are in a strong financial position to take the hit from the coronavirus crisis," Dominguez told CNN Philippines.
The goverment should "conduct a speedy review" of what state-owned assets can be sold off quickly to fund measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says.
The statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said he will sell government property as a last resort if the government cannot raise enough money for COVID-19 response and for aid to those affected by the lockdowns across the country.
"Better utilization of these state assets is long overdue as a national policy," Drilon says.
"As I said before,the government does not have to look far to raise additional revenues. There are ‘low-hanging fruits’ the government can immediately tap to provide the much-needed resources for our country to survive this pandemic," he also says.
He says the government can privatize the legal gambling industry, which says is an "untapped 'goldmine' that can generate up to P300 billion in fresh revenues yearly."
