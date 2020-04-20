Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lost another medical frontliner against COVID-19 and HIV advocate.

Love Yourself Inc, a non-profit organization that raises awareness on HIV, mourned the loss of its volunteer and ambassador, Dr. Wilbur Jan Robert Demafiles.

“We remember him for his enthusiasm and commitment to use his role as a medical practitioner to help out in our advocacy campaigns,” the group recalled.

He passed away on April 19. He was 30.

Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing Day” in 2018. He helped as the group held a national HIV testing day on Nov. 11, 2018.

“We honor his memory by recognizing his dedication as a remarkable front-liner doctor in the face of COVID-19, being a great community advocate, and a good friend to many of our volunteers and members,” Love Yourself also said.

His high school, Sultan Kudarat State Univesity – Laboratory High School, also mourned the loss of Demafiles.

SKSU remembered the young doctor for the various medical missions he was part of.

“His dedication to service is something that we can be proud of,” it wrote on a Facebook post. – Kristine Joy Patag