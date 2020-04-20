COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Dr. Wilbur Jan Robert Demafiles passed away on April 19. He was 30.
Love Yourself Inc. Facebook page
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lost another medical frontliner against COVID-19 and HIV advocate.

Love Yourself Inc, a non-profit organization that raises awareness on HIV, mourned the loss of its volunteer and ambassador, Dr. Wilbur Jan Robert Demafiles.

“We remember him for his enthusiasm and commitment to use his role as a medical practitioner to help out in our advocacy campaigns,” the group recalled.

He passed away on April 19. He was 30.

Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing Day” in 2018. He helped as the group held a national HIV testing day on Nov. 11, 2018.

“We honor his memory by recognizing his dedication as a remarkable front-liner doctor in the face of COVID-19, being a great community advocate, and a good friend to many of our volunteers and members,” Love Yourself also said.

His high school, Sultan Kudarat State Univesity – Laboratory High School, also mourned the loss of Demafiles.

SKSU remembered the young doctor for the various medical missions he was part of.

“His dedication to service is something that we can be proud of,” it wrote on a Facebook post. – Kristine Joy Patag

LATEST UPDATE: April 20, 2020 - 8:09am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 20, 2020 - 8:09am

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 164,016, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT. 

More than 2,363,210 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. 

Of these cases, at least 525,200 are now considered recovered. — AFP

April 20, 2020 - 8:05am

France reports 395 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths — 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes — brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. — AFP

April 20, 2020 - 8:04am

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the coronavirus has risen by 596 to 16,060, according to daily health ministry figures on Sunday.

As of 5 pm on 18 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 16,060 have sadly died," said the ministry, up from 15,464 earlier. — AFP

April 19, 2020 - 4:14pm

The Department of Health reports 172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases to 6,259.

It also tallies 12 more deaths, bringing the count to 409.

DOH says there have been 572 recoveries, up by 56 cases.

April 19, 2020 - 9:14am

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide. ?— AFP

