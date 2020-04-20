Lift window hours for buying groceries, medicines, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday reminded local government units to lift window hours for grocery and markets.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, in a virtual briefing, reminded local government units of a Department of the Interior and Local Government memorandum directing them to “discontinue the use of limited window period... for wet markets, supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies.”

Quoting the DILG, Nograles, task force spokesperson, stressed that the implementation of window hours only “further create congestion of people who flock to these establishments at the same time, imposes risks to the implementation of social distancing.”

The IATF instead urged city and municipal governments to cluster communities or barangays who may be allowed to go out on certain times.

“Longer periods for people to go out. Areas of those allowed to head outside will be rotational so there will be lesser people outside at a given time,” Nograles explained in Filipino.

Luzon has entered its sixth week under the enhanced community quarantine on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown until April 30 to flatten the curve of the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

DILG: Stop spraying disinfectants, misting

In a separate statement on Monday, the DILG discouraged LGUs from using disinfection tents, misting chambers or sanitation booths on people, citing experts’ advisories that “such measures do not protect against the [COVID-19] and ‘may even cause more harm than good.’”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said: “The most important thing is we continue to adapt as we discover new knowledge about COVID-19. Such as disinfection mist does not help against this so we discourage LGUs from using them on their constituents.”

Misting on cars, rooms, buildings and other inanimate objects can still be done, said the DILG. Those wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) may also be subjected misting before removing it.

On April 10, the Department of Heath said it is not recommending spraying or misting. “There is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting of areas, indoor or outdoor with disinfecting agents, kills the virus,” it said.

DOH’s order came late as local governments and private companies have been conducting regular misting and have set up disinfection booths to help prevent the spread of the new pathogen.

The DILG advised LGUs to repurpose disinfectant materials to be used for sanitizing surfaces or objects or use of booths for temporary isolation.

The Philippines has so far reported 6,259 COVID-19 infections in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

f you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).