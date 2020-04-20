Lift window hours for buying groceries, medicines, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday reminded local government units to lift window hours for grocery and markets.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, in a virtual briefing, reminded local government units of a Department of the Interior and Local Government memorandum directing them to “discontinue the use of limited window period... for wet markets, supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies.”
Quoting the DILG, Nograles, task force spokesperson, stressed that the implementation of window hours only “further create congestion of people who flock to these establishments at the same time, imposes risks to the implementation of social distancing.”
The IATF instead urged city and municipal governments to cluster communities or barangays who may be allowed to go out on certain times.
“Longer periods for people to go out. Areas of those allowed to head outside will be rotational so there will be lesser people outside at a given time,” Nograles explained in Filipino.
Luzon has entered its sixth week under the enhanced community quarantine on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown until April 30 to flatten the curve of the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.
DILG: Stop spraying disinfectants, misting
In a separate statement on Monday, the DILG discouraged LGUs from using disinfection tents, misting chambers or sanitation booths on people, citing experts’ advisories that “such measures do not protect against the [COVID-19] and ‘may even cause more harm than good.’”
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said: “The most important thing is we continue to adapt as we discover new knowledge about COVID-19. Such as disinfection mist does not help against this so we discourage LGUs from using them on their constituents.”
Misting on cars, rooms, buildings and other inanimate objects can still be done, said the DILG. Those wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) may also be subjected misting before removing it.
On April 10, the Department of Heath said it is not recommending spraying or misting. “There is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting of areas, indoor or outdoor with disinfecting agents, kills the virus,” it said.
DOH’s order came late as local governments and private companies have been conducting regular misting and have set up disinfection booths to help prevent the spread of the new pathogen.
The DILG advised LGUs to repurpose disinfectant materials to be used for sanitizing surfaces or objects or use of booths for temporary isolation.
The Philippines has so far reported 6,259 COVID-19 infections in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico
f you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.
It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.
"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.
"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.
The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.
The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.
People are sneaking into Baguio City despite the strict quarantine regulations, police confirmed Saturday after three people were caught hiding in a cargo truck carrying fruits and vegetables.
Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio City police director, said the three hid inside the cargo truck of H&E Fruits & Vegetables Trading.
Co said they have been receiving persistent reports from the mayor's office of similar incidents but they could not conduct inspections because of restrictions on checking cargo trucks.
To confirm, Co ordered a random spot check on one cargo truck passing through the checkpoint and busted the three. They are now being investigated.
Magalong ordered the police to enforce necessary measures to address this trickery which he said, is putting the city in danger as these persons have been evading quarantine protocols.
Co said two kinds of checkpoints are in place in the city—Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) and Dedicated Control Points (DCPs).
The QCPs are manned by city police are not allowed to check cargo trucks lest they hamper their movements while the DCPs under the Highway Patrol Group are allowed to properly check.
On orders of the mayor, Co coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Cordillera and the HPG for the deployment of highway police to checkpoints manned by city police.
The mayor warned that those who will engage in such unscrupulous activity will be dealt with accordingly. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
San Juan police have blocked a Rolling Store Palengke truck headed to Barangay Greenhills, Addition Hills and Maytunas, former Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito Estrada says in a Facebook post.
Estrada, who ran against Mayor Francis Zamora in 2019, says the RSP might not be able to push through.
"Oras po ng krisis Mayor! Wag kayong mamulitika! (This is a time of crisis, mayor. Don't play politics)," she also says.
Zamora and Estrada's father former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada had previously clashed over the city blocking the rolling stores.
Zamora said last week that the Estradas did not secure a permit from city hall for their mobile market, which makes their operation illegal.
"Hindi puwede na basta sila magbukas. Walang permit, illegal yun (They cannot just open a rolling store. They don't have a permit so that's illegal)," Zamora told reporters.
At least 100 vendors belonging to the Agora Public Market Vendors and Owners Association said they have been affected by the mobile market, which reportedly sells items at half price.
Some of the vendors held a rally in front of the public market to protest the rolling store.
Read more here: Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy | Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that 863 Filipino seafarers from Miami, Florida arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The seafarers came aboard two Boeing-747 Wamos flights chartered by Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Miami, a month after the first Wamos repatriation flight from San Francisco, California.
"This morning's arrivals push the number of our repatriated seafarers above the 12,600 mark and we expect more arrivals in the coming days," says Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola in a statement.
Valenzuela City announces a four-month grace period for tenants of Disiplina Village Bignay and Disiplina Village Ugong through Ordinance No. 691, Series of 2020.
The moratorium, which was declared on April 13, 2020, aims to help residents who are experiencing the effects of the extended Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine.
- Latest
- Trending