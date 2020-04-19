Palace: Extension of ceasefire with CPP-NPA up to task force, Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is leaving it to the government task force on armed conflict to discuss with President Rodrigo Duterte the possible extension of the ceasefire with communist rebels.

The Communist Party of the Philippines has extended its ceasefire until April 30, the projected last day of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, citing the need to prioritize efforts against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The ceasefire was supposed to end on April 15.

The communists declared a ceasefire with the government last March 16, reciprocating the suspension of offensives announced by the Duterte administration that started last March 19 and ended on April 15.

"On whether government would extend the unilateral ceasefire, this matter is something the National Task Force on Ending Local Armed Conflict can discuss with the President," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, commander of the military Central Command that operates in the Visayas, has said there will be no extension of the ceasefire.

He said military operations against communist rebels in the Visayas resumed on Thursday after the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government ended.

READ: AFP: No extension of ceasefire with Reds

Roque said while the call for peace is "everyone's desire" and "has become more urgent in the present state of calamity and public health emergency," there have been violations of the ceasefire by the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the communists.

"We find it, however, unfortunate that the members of the New People's Army themselves violated their own declaration of truce in the form of violent armed encounters with government troops," the Palace spokesman said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines earlier assured soldiers that no offensives would be launched against them, especially on troops involved in relief efforts against COVID-19.

Roque cited reports stating that the rebels seized relief goods intended for residents of Barangay Guinmayohan in Eastern Samar last April 17. However, there were also reports quoting Balangiga officials as saying that such incident did not take place.

Last month, Malacañang assailed the NPA for allegedly attacking soldiers in Rodriguez, Rizal. A soldier and a rebel were killed during the incident, according to military reports.

Communists have also accused government forces of committing atrocities during the ceasefire.

Last week, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, which represents the rebels in the peace negotiations, said it has written a letter to the United Nations accusing the government of carrying out 13 attacks from March 16 to April 15.