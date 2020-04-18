LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Duterte has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to conduct a probe into reports that some local residents use their cash amelioration to gamble and engage in drinking sprees while the entire Luzon is under lockdown.
Michael Varcas/ File
Duterte to LGUs: Deny aid to ECQ violators
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Residents who engage in drinking sprees and illegal gambling face the risk of not getting any government aid during the quarantine period.

President Duterte has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to conduct a probe into reports that some local residents use their cash amelioration to gamble and engage in drinking sprees while the entire Luzon is under lockdown.

Those found guilty of violating quarantine rules would be delisted from the official list of people benefiting from the government’s social amelioration program, the President said in a televised speech last Thursday night from Malacañang.

“Now, these  local government units, I’d like the DILG to investigate who were (engaging in) cockfighting and… drinking sessions,” Duterte said.

If one engages in gambling and drinking, Duterte said, that means they have money so the government does not have to provide for their needs.

“Do not expect any help from me. I will just say, you know, there is none. So, sorry. If you have money to spend for cockfighting and to buy liquor, I will just look for others who deserve (the subsidy),” he said.

Since the lockdown order last March 14, the administration has earmarked some P200 billion to fund the subsidies for a total of 18 million families from low-income households.

“You should use government assistance in the proper ways,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, the President also called on hospital administrators to ensure that people seeking medical treatment are not turned away during this time of crisis.

He was exasperated over reports that reached his office that a patient was turned away by nine hospitals recently.

Duterte directed the Department of Health to conduct a probe to determine the liability of these hospitals.

“Nine hospitals refused to accept patients. And therefore, we are calling – not after the COVID crisis – but I’ll be asking today the Department of Health to start the investigation. And I’m sorry but, you know, there are rules to be followed,” the President said.

Duterte told hospital owners and officials to find ways to expand, or even build tents, to accommodate all patients.

”You have to find ways on how to deal with the problem because you are a hospital,” he said.

Related video:

DILG LGUS RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines posts 487 recoveries as COVID-19 cases hit 5,878
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Philippines now has 5,878 confirmed infections after 218 additional cases were reported.
Headlines
fbfb
UP mourns death of 'IskoNars' Faye Palafox
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The UP College of Nursing mourned the loss of Palafox, an alumna from Class of '95 on Friday. It did not identify the cause...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 766 health workers tested positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health on Friday said 766 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 339 are physicians,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 BJMP inmates test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Nine inmates of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology tested positive for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
For cruise ship crew waiting to come home, it's a bitter-'suite' life
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Long weeks of staying afloat in Philippine waters for more than 300 crew members of a cruise ship will finally come to an...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOLE wants 30% of workers back after quarantine
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment wants a gradual return to work of employees, with only 30 percent reporting back to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NEDA chief resigns
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The country’s top economic planner has resigned, citing personal reasons as well as “differences in development...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘No martial law, just its style of discipline’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The imposition of martial law would be unlikely without invasion or rebellion in the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators still press for Duque resignation
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators will continue to press for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for his alleged failure of leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Oxford U may have COVID vaccine by September
1 hour ago
A vaccine for COVID-19 may be available by September, according to Oxford University scientists who are developing the v...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with