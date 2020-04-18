Duterte to LGUs: Deny aid to ECQ violators

MANILA, Philippines — Residents who engage in drinking sprees and illegal gambling face the risk of not getting any government aid during the quarantine period.

President Duterte has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to conduct a probe into reports that some local residents use their cash amelioration to gamble and engage in drinking sprees while the entire Luzon is under lockdown.

Those found guilty of violating quarantine rules would be delisted from the official list of people benefiting from the government’s social amelioration program, the President said in a televised speech last Thursday night from Malacañang.

“Now, these local government units, I’d like the DILG to investigate who were (engaging in) cockfighting and… drinking sessions,” Duterte said.

If one engages in gambling and drinking, Duterte said, that means they have money so the government does not have to provide for their needs.

“Do not expect any help from me. I will just say, you know, there is none. So, sorry. If you have money to spend for cockfighting and to buy liquor, I will just look for others who deserve (the subsidy),” he said.

Since the lockdown order last March 14, the administration has earmarked some P200 billion to fund the subsidies for a total of 18 million families from low-income households.

“You should use government assistance in the proper ways,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, the President also called on hospital administrators to ensure that people seeking medical treatment are not turned away during this time of crisis.

He was exasperated over reports that reached his office that a patient was turned away by nine hospitals recently.

Duterte directed the Department of Health to conduct a probe to determine the liability of these hospitals.

“Nine hospitals refused to accept patients. And therefore, we are calling – not after the COVID crisis – but I’ll be asking today the Department of Health to start the investigation. And I’m sorry but, you know, there are rules to be followed,” the President said.

Duterte told hospital owners and officials to find ways to expand, or even build tents, to accommodate all patients.

”You have to find ways on how to deal with the problem because you are a hospital,” he said.

