LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
According to Vergeire, the DOH had recorded 218 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 5,878 as of yesterday.
Edd Gumban/ File
766 health workers infected with COVID – DOH
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 766 healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

At a press conference, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 766 infected frontliners include 339 doctors and 242 nurses.

She said 22 healthcare workers have died.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III encouraged frontliners to remain steadfast despite the growing challenges posed by COVID-19.

“We pray to God that He gives us the strength and understanding amid the difficulties we are facing. Let us do this for our loved ones and our countrymen, who are relying on us. Let us not surrender in this battle. We can win this,” Duque maintained.

According to Vergeire, the DOH had recorded 218 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 5,878 as of yesterday.

For the third straight day this week, the number of patients who recovered from the virus had surpassed the number of fatalities with 487 recovered patients against 387 deaths.

Data showed there were 25 new deaths documented while 52 patients recovered from the virus yesterday.

She said among those who survived are the patients confined in hospitals with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all who underwent self-isolation and home quarantine.

“We have more recoveries because of the high index of suspicions of our doctors. While test results are not yet out, they already apply interventions on their patients and these are effective in the survival of patients,” she added.

Aside from this, she claimed that patients who are undergoing quarantine in the community are closely being monitored to make sure they get the appropriate treatment and management.

Vergeire said a patient is considered to have recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus once and condition has improved.

The patient will then be discharged from hospital but still has to undergo a 14-day quarantine before another test. The result of this test must be negative.

The official has warned the public against discriminating or harassing healthcare workers and survivors as this will not be tolerated by the government.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Eric Domingo said there is still no medicine for COVID-19 registered with the agency.

He underscored that the processes in developing a medicine are tedious to ensure effectiveness, efficacy and safety.

“If a medicine is innovative, we check on various processes – from manufacturing to clinical trials. If a medicine is existing but is registered (as cure) for other conditions, they have to go through clinical trials,” he noted.

Domingo added the public should avoid patronizing medicines or any products not registered with FDA because their safety and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

Related video:

COVID-19 DOH FRANCISCO DUQUE III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines posts 487 recoveries as COVID-19 cases hit 5,878
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Philippines now has 5,878 confirmed infections after 218 additional cases were reported.
Headlines
fbfb
UP mourns death of 'IskoNars' Faye Palafox
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The UP College of Nursing mourned the loss of Palafox, an alumna from Class of '95 on Friday. It did not identify the cause...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 766 health workers tested positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health on Friday said 766 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 339 are physicians,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 BJMP inmates test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Nine inmates of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology tested positive for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
For cruise ship crew waiting to come home, it's a bitter-'suite' life
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Long weeks of staying afloat in Philippine waters for more than 300 crew members of a cruise ship will finally come to an...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOLE wants 30% of workers back after quarantine
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment wants a gradual return to work of employees, with only 30 percent reporting back to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NEDA chief resigns
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The country’s top economic planner has resigned, citing personal reasons as well as “differences in development...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘No martial law, just its style of discipline’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The imposition of martial law would be unlikely without invasion or rebellion in the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators still press for Duque resignation
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators will continue to press for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for his alleged failure of leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Oxford U may have COVID vaccine by September
1 hour ago
A vaccine for COVID-19 may be available by September, according to Oxford University scientists who are developing the v...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with