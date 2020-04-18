766 health workers infected with COVID – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — At least 766 healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

At a press conference, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 766 infected frontliners include 339 doctors and 242 nurses.

She said 22 healthcare workers have died.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III encouraged frontliners to remain steadfast despite the growing challenges posed by COVID-19.

“We pray to God that He gives us the strength and understanding amid the difficulties we are facing. Let us do this for our loved ones and our countrymen, who are relying on us. Let us not surrender in this battle. We can win this,” Duque maintained.

According to Vergeire, the DOH had recorded 218 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 5,878 as of yesterday.

For the third straight day this week, the number of patients who recovered from the virus had surpassed the number of fatalities with 487 recovered patients against 387 deaths.

Data showed there were 25 new deaths documented while 52 patients recovered from the virus yesterday.

She said among those who survived are the patients confined in hospitals with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all who underwent self-isolation and home quarantine.

“We have more recoveries because of the high index of suspicions of our doctors. While test results are not yet out, they already apply interventions on their patients and these are effective in the survival of patients,” she added.

Aside from this, she claimed that patients who are undergoing quarantine in the community are closely being monitored to make sure they get the appropriate treatment and management.

Vergeire said a patient is considered to have recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus once and condition has improved.

The patient will then be discharged from hospital but still has to undergo a 14-day quarantine before another test. The result of this test must be negative.

The official has warned the public against discriminating or harassing healthcare workers and survivors as this will not be tolerated by the government.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Eric Domingo said there is still no medicine for COVID-19 registered with the agency.

He underscored that the processes in developing a medicine are tedious to ensure effectiveness, efficacy and safety.

“If a medicine is innovative, we check on various processes – from manufacturing to clinical trials. If a medicine is existing but is registered (as cure) for other conditions, they have to go through clinical trials,” he noted.

Domingo added the public should avoid patronizing medicines or any products not registered with FDA because their safety and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

