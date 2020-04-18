GSIS grants P.5 million additional insurance for 28,000 DOH frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said it will provide additional life insurance coverage to some 27,682 public health workers in the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, GSIS president and general manager Rolando Macasaet said the state pension fund has launched the Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners (BFF), which provides employees of the Department of Health (DOH) with life insurance coverage amounting to P500,000.

“The GSIS Board of Trustees, headed by our chairman, former chief justice Lucas Bersamin, recently approved the establishment of the Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners, which entitles the survivors of DOH frontliners who died of COVID-19 to receive an additional P500,000 in insurance benefits,” Macasaet said.

“This is on top of the P1-million death benefit to be provided by the government under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Law and the regular life insurance benefit from GSIS,” he added.

Macasaet said this is also in addition to the benefits granted under the GSIS’s Enhanced Life Program (ELP).

As GSIS members, DOH frontline workers are automatically covered by the ELP which, upon the member’s demise, entitles his or her legal heirs to an insurance benefit equivalent to 150 percent of the member’s annual salary.

“For instance, the legal heirs of a government nurse who earns P30,000 a month will receive P540,000 in insurance benefits from GSIS upon her death. On top of this, the BFF program will pay her survivors an additional amount of P500,000 for a total of P1.04 million,” Macasaet said.

“This is to show our appreciation for the courage, heroism and selfless dedication of our frontline workers in government. We hope that this will somewhat help assuage the grief felt by the families left behind by these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he said.

Aside from doctors and nurses, the BFF program will also cover other GSIS members involved in providing healthcare and assistance to COVID-19 patients.

These include cardiovascular and medical technologists, radiologists or X-ray technicians, pulmo-therapists, pulmonologists, nursing aides, pharmacists, ambulance drivers, administrative staff, janitors and security guards, among others.

Macasaet said the BFF insurance coverage will be effective from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Fast-track Army doctor recruitment

Meanwhile, Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay called out to concerned units to fast-track the recruitment of medical doctors for deployment to COVID-19 treatment facilities.

“Applicant must be a graduate of Doctor of Medicine, has a valid and current Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC) license, natural-born Filipino citizen, 25 to 38 years old, single or married and of good moral character,” Army spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said.

Zagala added that upon taking their oath, newly recruited doctors will have an initial rank of probationary second lieutenant with a base pay of P38,366, excluding allowances and other benefits.

Once commissioned, medical doctors will be automatically promoted to the rank of captain with a base pay of P56,582, excluding allowances and other benefits.

“We intend to augment the Philippine Army medical workforce in order to strengthen the organization’s capabilities in responding to the government’s call to fight COVID-19,” said Gapay in his order to the Army assistant chief of staff personnel, the Office of the Army Chief Surgeon and the Office of the Army Chief Nurse, to fast-track the recruitment of medical practitioners. – With Jaime Laude