Michael Varcas/ File
IATF not neglecting mental health aspect of pandemic
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has taken into consideration the psychological impact of the developments of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Filipino lives.

Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles said the IATF has tasked the Department of Health (DOH) to tap groups of medical practitioners to attend to the mental health issues of Filipinos in the face of uncertainties.

“Yes, the DOH has arranged for doctors, practitioners in the mental health to play an active role. And in fact, the mental health practitioners have on their own come up with initiatives – with the support of the Department of Health,” the task force spokesman said.

While the government is working on providing cash aid and relief goods to the less fortunate Fiipinos, Nograles said the IATF has also looked into mental health concerns.

“So yes, even from the get go, we have taken into consideration the issue of mental health in this fight. It’s very important that the mental health practitioners play a key role here,” he said.

