Lawmaker pushes emergency powers for Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Albay Rep. Joey Salceda yesterday pushed for the grant of emergency powers to President Duterte, apart from the special powers already vested upon him by Congress to better address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Salceda, chair of the House ways and means committee, said there is a need to give Duterte specific emergency powers to speed up and enhance the administration’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program that would help the country’s economy recover from the impact of the COVID crisis.

The Build, Build, Build program is the centerpiece of the Duterte administration to spur economic growth, especially in the countryside, by building more roads, bridges, airports, seaports, highways, irrigation and water projects.

Also included in the program is the construction of a subway in Metro Manila that is seen to decongest the metropolis of heavy traffic.

Of the 100 projects under the infrastructure flagship program, 46 are undergoing implementation, up from last year’s figure of 32 projects.

Salceda cited the need to roll out infrastructure programs that would help jumpstart the economy that stands to gravely suffer from measures to fight COVID-19, including the six-week enhanced community quarantine.

“To enable the spillover effects of fully operational infrastructure sooner, the House must consider passing some iteration of House Bill No. 5456, which grants the President special powers to expedite the Build, Build, Build program,” he suggested.

Salceda said the measure would allow the President to remove “roadblocks” to projects, such as right of way issues.

He lamented that without such emergency powers, the Build, Build, Build program will remain slow and will not catch up on needed productivity for economic recovery.

Salceda earlier projected that the COVID-19 crisis would cost the government more than P1 trillion in revenue losses this year.

The proposed emergency power will be in addition to the special authorities granted to President Duterte under Republic Act 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act), including the power to realign P275 billion in funds under the executive branch for health and social welfare measures amid the crisis and the power to direct or take over private companies under very specific conditions.

House leaders agreed to the need to expedite the infrastructure program as they rejected proposals to give up big-ticket projects and just realign funds to measures addressing the current health crisis.

“Infrastructure is really the fuel that will drive our economy back on its feet. Infrastructure development is integral to the bounce-back plan for the economy,” Camarines Sur LRay Villafuerte stressed.

Villafurte believes that the government should “reboot” its infrastructure plans and immediately start implementing after the lockdown.

Rep Mikee Romero of 1-Pacman party-list explained that the Build, Build, Build program could be used to “internally pump prime the economy by accelerating public spending.”

“This could also help mitigate the effect of the crisis on the labor force as well as small and medium enterprises by providing jobs and income to specific sectors,” the economist-lawmaker pointed out.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that around P30 billion from infrastructure projects was reallocated to critical areas to help government in its fight against the pandemic.

The DPWH, however, clarified that the big-ticket items funded under the 2020 national budget will push through.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and DPWH have been given P581.7 billion and P100.6 billion for this year to accelerate the infrastructure program.

Of these amounts, the DPWH will use P203.8 billion for its Network Development Program, Asset Preservation Program and Bridge Program, while the DOTr will use P63.5 billion to develop the country’s rail, air and sea transportation infrastructure.