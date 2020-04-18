LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Department of Health (DOH) has set the guidelines for the disposition of bodies of those who died of COVID-19, which require cremation within 12 hours of death.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
‘Crematorium owners should maintain prices at pre-COVID levels’
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As the number of deaths reaches hundreds, President Duterte has called on owners of crematoriums to maintain the price for services at the level before the onslaught of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a televised address last Thursday night, Duterte also appealed to citizens to stay healthy by following the government’s orders to stay at home and to limit trips outside their homes during the quarantine.

Duterte said now is not a good time to die.

“And those who want to die, please don’t die now, especially those who are hard-headed. If you are classified as COVID-19 positive, and you die, you will be immediately taken out of the hospital or your homes and be cremated,” Duterte said.

COVID-19 patients die alone and there is no time for relatives to grieve, he added, trying to stress the need for everyone to follow quarantine rules.

The Department of Health (DOH) has set the guidelines for the disposition of bodies of those who died of COVID-19, which require cremation within 12 hours of death.

“May I ask crematorium owners to maintain the price of cremation (services) before the quarantine. Meaning, we should not encounter any problem with the price of services,” he said.

Since the government is paying for the services, the President told the crematorium management to be more considerate since “you are profiting out of burning bodies.”

If the price would be too steep, Duterte warned that the government or the bereaved families might not be able to pay for the services and abandon the remains of their dead relatives in the crematorium.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said the government should shoulder the cost of cremation and burial of patients who succumbed to COVID-19.

Rodriguez, House constitutional amendments committee chairman, yesterday urged the government to spare families of dead patients from additional burden of finding means to bury their loved ones.

“We should spare them such pain and agony. That is adding insult to injury, since they have already lost their loved ones to this deadly virus,” he stressed.

Rodriguez suggested that the DOH “should pay for all the burial expenses of all COVID-19 patients on a reimbursement scheme where the local government units (LGUs) will first respond to the burial needs from the hospital to the funeral parlor/crematorium to the burial site.”

“All the expenses of the LGU should be reimbursed by the DOH,” he said.

Rodriguez made the proposal after monitoring media reports on widows of COVID-19 walking long distances from city hall to the civil registry to the crematorium or burial site to attend to their dead.

Local government units in Metro Manila, concerned government agencies, public hospitals and funeral services have come to terms on handling and disposing the bodies of patients who died due to COVID-19.

All crematoriums, public and private, should accept all cadavers of COVID-19 patients, irrespective of residence, according to the minutes of the meeting sent to reporters by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago. -With Edu Punay ,Ghio Ong

COVID-19 RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE
