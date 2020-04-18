EU invites Southeast Asian researchers for program vs COVID

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union (EU) is inviting researchers from Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, to participate in its latest research and innovation program aimed at containing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The EU has allotted 48.5 million euros or over P2.67 billion for Horizon 2020, which is part of its emergency call for urgently needed research into the coronavirus.

The 18 projects, involving over 140 research teams, focus on four priorities – protective equipment, improving modeling of the spread of the virus, rapid diagnostics techniques and treatments-vaccines.

“Scientific organizations in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member-states are invited to express their interest to cooperate with the newly launched projects,” EU said.

“Priority will be given to activities related to modeling and High Performance Computing (HPC) as well as infrastructure platforms and projects,” it added.

To find the list of the 18 projects on coronavirus, researchers may visit the link: https://ec.europa.eu/info/files/new-research-actions-coronavirus_en https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/research_and_innovation/research_by_area/documents/ec_rtd_cv-projects.pdf

Those interested to cooperate with the newly launched projects may e-mail to RTD-CORONAVIRUS@ec.europa.eu(link sends e-mail).

Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU said it has been active in support of research and collaboration both within the EU and worldwide.

It has already mobilized public and private funding of up to 90 million euros through the Innovative Medicines Initiative and offered up to 80 million euros of financial support to the innovative company CureVac to scale up development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Prior to the projects launched by the European Commission in 2020, a number of past and ongoing research actions are already contributing to preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the European Virus Archive-GLOBAL (EVAg), which has responded to some 200 requests from 55 countries to provide access to products needed for diagnosing coronavirus infection.

EU said other additional initiatives are being designed and planned.