LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The EU has allotted 48.5 million euros or over P2.67 billion for Horizon 2020, which is part of its emergency call for urgently needed research into the coronavirus.
AFP/Yasin Akgul
EU invites Southeast Asian researchers for program vs COVID
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union (EU) is inviting researchers from Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, to participate in its latest research and innovation program aimed at containing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The EU has allotted 48.5 million euros or over P2.67 billion for Horizon 2020, which is part of its emergency call for urgently needed research into the coronavirus.

The 18 projects, involving over 140 research teams, focus on four priorities – protective equipment, improving modeling of the spread of the virus, rapid diagnostics techniques and treatments-vaccines.

“Scientific organizations in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member-states are invited to express their interest to cooperate with the newly launched projects,” EU said.

“Priority will be given to activities related to modeling and High Performance Computing (HPC) as well as infrastructure platforms and projects,” it added.

To find the list of the 18 projects on coronavirus, researchers may visit the link: https://ec.europa.eu/info/files/new-research-actions-coronavirus_en https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/research_and_innovation/research_by_area/documents/ec_rtd_cv-projects.pdf

Those interested to cooperate with the newly launched projects may e-mail to RTD-CORONAVIRUS@ec.europa.eu(link sends e-mail).

Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU said it has been active in support of research and collaboration both within the EU and worldwide.

It has already mobilized public and private funding of up to 90 million euros through the Innovative Medicines Initiative and offered up to 80 million euros of financial support to the innovative company CureVac to scale up development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Prior to the projects launched by the European Commission in 2020, a number of past and ongoing research actions are already contributing to preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the European Virus Archive-GLOBAL (EVAg), which has responded to some 200 requests from 55 countries to provide access to products needed for diagnosing coronavirus infection.

EU said other additional initiatives are being designed and planned.

COVID-19 EU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines posts 487 recoveries as COVID-19 cases hit 5,878
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Philippines now has 5,878 confirmed infections after 218 additional cases were reported.
Headlines
fbfb
UP mourns death of 'IskoNars' Faye Palafox
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The UP College of Nursing mourned the loss of Palafox, an alumna from Class of '95 on Friday. It did not identify the cause...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 766 health workers tested positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health on Friday said 766 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 339 are physicians,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 BJMP inmates test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Nine inmates of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology tested positive for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
For cruise ship crew waiting to come home, it's a bitter-'suite' life
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Long weeks of staying afloat in Philippine waters for more than 300 crew members of a cruise ship will finally come to an...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOLE wants 30% of workers back after quarantine
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment wants a gradual return to work of employees, with only 30 percent reporting back to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NEDA chief resigns
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The country’s top economic planner has resigned, citing personal reasons as well as “differences in development...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘No martial law, just its style of discipline’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The imposition of martial law would be unlikely without invasion or rebellion in the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators still press for Duque resignation
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators will continue to press for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for his alleged failure of leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Oxford U may have COVID vaccine by September
1 hour ago
A vaccine for COVID-19 may be available by September, according to Oxford University scientists who are developing the v...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with