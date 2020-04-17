UP mourns death of 'IskoNars' Faye Palafox

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine General Hospital frontliner Faye Marie Luna Palafox spent her last working days at the public hospital ensuring that her fellow nurses are wearing their Personal Protective Equipment correctly.

She passed away on April 16. Palafox was 46.

The UP College of Nursing mourned the loss of Palafox, an alumna from Class of '95 on Friday. It did not identify the cause of her death.

UP recalled that Palafox as someone who “lived the true essence of IskoNars para sa Bayan.”

She served Philippine General Hospital as a staff nurse a year after graduating and later rose ranks to become the head nurse of one of its units.

“During her last seven days in PGH, she performed the role of safety officer in charge of ensuring the complete and correct donning of [PPE] of nurses before these nurses enter their unit,” UP recalled.

UP said that while mourning, they will celebrate Palafox’s life that was characterized by “unwavering dedication and commitment to serve the Filipino people.”

“A true UP Nurse, a true IskoNars para sa Bayan!”

The Department of Health on Friday said there are 766 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far recorded 5,878 COVID-19 cases in the country. 487 recovered from the virus while death toll is at 387.