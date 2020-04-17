LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Members of the public, detained for roaming the streets without relevant passes amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, squat at a distance from one another as they are processed outside a police station at Quezon City in Manila on April 14, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
PNP launches crackdown on cockfighters, drinkers amid Luzon lockdown
(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa on Friday ordered cops to launch a crackdown on illegal cockfighting and drinking sessions in public areas amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government to investigate incidents of gambling and drinking in public.

“In coordination with LGUs, PNP line units are also instructed to launch a crackdown on illegal activities that constitute violation of rules on physical distancing and gathering of persons, including illegal cockfighting, card games, mah-jong and drinking sessions in public places,” Gamboa said.

In a speech Thursday, Duterte said individuals who will be caught gambling and drinking liquor amid the Luzon-wide lockdown should not expect help from the government.

The president also ordered security forces to enforce physical distancing guidelines and curfew. This comes after authorities reported an influx of cars on Metro Manila roads.

Police and military, however, have already been manning quarantine checkpoints since mid-March.

“I'm just asking for your discipline. If you don't believe me, the military and the police will take over. I am ordering the police and military now to be ready,” Duterte said.

“It will be like martial law. You choose,” he added.

‘Day of reckoning for lawbreakers’

Gamboa said violators of quarantine policies may feel they can get away with enforcement of lockdown rules because it is not ideal in this situation to detain all law offenders.

“Trust me, their brush with the law today will not go unpunished. There will be a day of reckoning for all lawbreakers when we shall find the appropriate time to directly file criminal charges in court to begin their agony of criminal prosecution,” the police chief said.

He added the acts of disobedience are “taking toll on police personnel manning quarantine control points who risk exposure to unusually heavy crowding of unauthorized persons.”

The new coronavirus has infected 65 police personnel—three of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

