LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Nine inmates of Quezon City Jail tested positive on the novel coronavirus while 76 PDLs of the Bureau of Corrections are under isolation for suspected COVID-19 infection.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
SC to government: Answer inmates' petition for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered the government to answer the petition filed by a group of 22 inmates seeking their temporary release on humanitarian grounds, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The SC in an en banc session on Friday gave the Office of the Solicitor General until April 24 to file its comment on the petition filed by the inmates, through their kin and rights lawyers, last week. The order was given "without giving due course to the Petition."

"Respondents are ordred to take the necessary interim preventive measures required by this national emergency (COVID-19) and provide a verified report to the Court within the same period," SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said in a statement.

Persons deprived of liberty detained at facilities under BuCor and BJMP asked the SC for their temporary release that may also be done through bail last week.

READ: 'On humanitarian grounds:' Vulnerable, at-risk prisoners ask SC for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis

Citing Enrile vs Sandiganbayan, the petitioners said that the SC held: “[T]he Philippine authorities are under obligation to make available to every person under detention such remedies, which safeguard their fundamental right to liberty.”

"Needless to say, the continued incarceration of petitioners who are sick and elderly would be a virtual death sentence,” they added.

Named as respondents in the petition are Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Bureau of Jail and Management Penology chief Jail Director Allan Sullano Iral, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and other officials of BuCor and BJMP.

The SC full court session came hours after the BJMP confirmed that nine Quezon City Jail inmates and nine bureau personnel tested positive on COVID-19.

At the Bureau of Corrections, there are 76 BuCor inmates under isolation for possible COVID-19 infection. 74 are considered persons under monitoring while two are persons under investigation.

There are also 80 BuCor personnel deemed PUMs while one is identified as PUI.

Our prisons are a ‘time bomb’

Rights lawyer Edre Olalia, one of the legal counsels of the petitioners, said they would have “wanted a speedier and accelerated process especially so that the contagion is starting already in some jails.”

“The time bomb is ticking faster and louder,” Olalia, president of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, stressed.

Olalia stressed that the health situation in our jails demands “a more decisive, less ponderous approach even as we understand prudent and practical considerations.”

Experts suggest social distancing, which means standing at least six feet away from each other, to prevent the spread of the new pathogen that is transmitted easily through droplets.

But in the Philippines’ overcrowded prisons—the BJMP  previously admitted to housing detainees more than five time its capacity—social distancing and hygiene practices are an unreachable luxury.

Guevarra previously said the DOJ needs at least another week to study the release of low-risk offenders to decongest penal facilities under BuCor.

The Justice chief explained that PDLs in BuCor facilities are those serving final judgment. “So they may be released either through [Good Conduct and Time Allowance], parole or executive clemency.

“All of which go through a process,” Guevarra said.

Major Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesperson, meanwhile said they support jail decongestion measures but stressed that these should be done within legal provisions.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: 'No clear evidence' for fringe theory virus was engineered in Wuhan lab
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
It's been called "a story that won't go away."
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines hotel owners send SOS
By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Hotel Owners Association has renewed its call to the government for support for the accommodation sector in...
Headlines
fbfb
'Why single out Duque?' Senators' resignation call for DOH chief draws mixed reactions
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
Duque's position on China was said to be merely echoing Duterte's pronouncements.
Headlines
fbfb
Total lockdown an option if violations continue – Roque
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The government is not ruling out the possibility of imposing a total lockdown if the number of people who contracted the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
4 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't urged to address concerns of OFWs staying at 'filthy' quarantine hotel
1 hour ago
The OFWs reportedly encountered dirty linen, brown water coming out of the hotel’s faucets and insects on floors.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
IP rights advocates wary of using 'idle' ancestral domain as food production areas
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"From the start, this has been used productively, cared for and preserved by the IPs because this is our land and our livelihood,"...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
9 BJMP inmates test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Nine inmates of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology tested positive for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DILG: Forms of COVID-19 cash aids not for sale, reproduction
4 hours ago
Social amelioration forms cannot be duplicated because these are pre-numbered and barcoded by the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘Duque to stay put’
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Despite calls of senators for his resignation, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III remains in the good graces of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with