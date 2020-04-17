SC to government: Answer inmates' petition for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered the government to answer the petition filed by a group of 22 inmates seeking their temporary release on humanitarian grounds, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The SC in an en banc session on Friday gave the Office of the Solicitor General until April 24 to file its comment on the petition filed by the inmates, through their kin and rights lawyers, last week. The order was given "without giving due course to the Petition."

"Respondents are ordred to take the necessary interim preventive measures required by this national emergency (COVID-19) and provide a verified report to the Court within the same period," SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said in a statement.

Persons deprived of liberty detained at facilities under BuCor and BJMP asked the SC for their temporary release that may also be done through bail last week.

READ: 'On humanitarian grounds:' Vulnerable, at-risk prisoners ask SC for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis

Citing Enrile vs Sandiganbayan, the petitioners said that the SC held: “[T]he Philippine authorities are under obligation to make available to every person under detention such remedies, which safeguard their fundamental right to liberty.”

"Needless to say, the continued incarceration of petitioners who are sick and elderly would be a virtual death sentence,” they added.

Named as respondents in the petition are Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Bureau of Jail and Management Penology chief Jail Director Allan Sullano Iral, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and other officials of BuCor and BJMP.

The SC full court session came hours after the BJMP confirmed that nine Quezon City Jail inmates and nine bureau personnel tested positive on COVID-19.

At the Bureau of Corrections, there are 76 BuCor inmates under isolation for possible COVID-19 infection. 74 are considered persons under monitoring while two are persons under investigation.

There are also 80 BuCor personnel deemed PUMs while one is identified as PUI.

Our prisons are a ‘time bomb’

Rights lawyer Edre Olalia, one of the legal counsels of the petitioners, said they would have “wanted a speedier and accelerated process especially so that the contagion is starting already in some jails.”

“The time bomb is ticking faster and louder,” Olalia, president of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, stressed.

Olalia stressed that the health situation in our jails demands “a more decisive, less ponderous approach even as we understand prudent and practical considerations.”

Experts suggest social distancing, which means standing at least six feet away from each other, to prevent the spread of the new pathogen that is transmitted easily through droplets.

But in the Philippines’ overcrowded prisons—the BJMP previously admitted to housing detainees more than five time its capacity—social distancing and hygiene practices are an unreachable luxury.

Guevarra previously said the DOJ needs at least another week to study the release of low-risk offenders to decongest penal facilities under BuCor.

The Justice chief explained that PDLs in BuCor facilities are those serving final judgment. “So they may be released either through [Good Conduct and Time Allowance], parole or executive clemency.

“All of which go through a process,” Guevarra said.

Major Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesperson, meanwhile said they support jail decongestion measures but stressed that these should be done within legal provisions.