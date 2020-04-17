DILG: Forms of COVID-19 cash aids not for sale, reproduction

MANILA, Philippines — Photocopying of social amelioration forms used in distributing cash subsidy to low income households affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak is not allowed, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday.

Social amelioration forms cannot be duplicated because these are pre-numbered and barcoded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

“Nais ng gobyerno na mabilis na maipaabot ang pinansyal na ayuda sa mga mahihirap sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis pero binabalaan po ang publiko laban sa pekeng social amelioration forms. Hindi ito for sale at lalong hindi for reproduction maging ng LGUs o sinumang indibiduwal o grupo,” Malaya said.

(The government wants to fasttrack the distribution of financial subsidy to poor families amid the COVID-19 crisis but we are warning the public against fake social amelioration forms. These are not for sale and not for reproduction of LGUs or any individuals and groups.)

Those who will be caught photocopying the forms will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Under the program, over 18 million low income households will receive assistance from the national government. The subsidy ranges from to 5,000 to 8,000, depending on the minimum wage of the region.

The distribution of the aid is under the full control and supervision of the DSWD, which may seek help of LGUs in distribution of subsidies together with the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

At least 67 billion worth of subsidies have been transferred to LGUs.— Gaea Katreena Cabico