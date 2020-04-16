Duque stays as health chief, told to work harder on COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — After senators filed a resolution calling for Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s resignation for alleged lapses in the country's COVID-19 response, President Rodrigo Duterte said that his health chief will remain in his post.

Duque for his part said he will answer allegations against him “due time,” but vowed that he will continue working with medical frontliners in the best of his abilities.

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and 13 other senators filed Resolution 362 and called for the health chief’s resignation for “failure of leadership” that led to poor planning and delayed response in the COVID-19 crisis.

“Knowing fully [sic] well the danger posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of the year, Secretary Duque failed to put in place the necessary precautionary measures to lessen, if not at all prevent, the impact of this health crisis,” the senators said.

Duque responded to the senators’ call and noted that the country is "at war" with an invisible and unpredictable enemy. "As such, we adapt and innovate. Despite all the challenges and limited resources, DOH is making sure that we, as a nation, have a fighting chance against COVID-19," he said.

The embattled health chief also called on everyone to unite and fight for the country’s health and welfare.

“This is not a fight of one man or of one agency, it is a fight for all of us Filipinos,” he said.

“I will continue to serve the country to the best of my abilities. Let us help each other,” Duque added.

Malacañang: Duque made aware of senators’ sentiments

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea meanwhile confirmed that Duterte decided to keep Duque as his health chief.

“He also expressed his appreciation for the senator’s gesture in giving him the opportunity to weigh his options on the performance [of] his SOH,” Medialdea told reporters.

The executive secretary said that Duque was informed of the sentiments of our senators and “the President expects him to work even harder to set aside any doubts on his capacity and sincerity to serve the public during these difficult times.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that Duque still enjoys the trust and confidence of Duterte.

"As I have been repeatedly saying in the past, every Cabinet member serves at the pleasure of the President and until they are fired by the President, the President continues to have full trust and confidence in them," Roque said at a press briefing. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero