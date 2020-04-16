NBI to file progress report on 6 Ecija hospitals that rejected elderly patient on April 24

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has until April 24 to file a progress report in its probe into six Nueva Ecija hospitals that turned away an elderly patient who died hours later, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Guevarra earlier instructed the bureau to validate the information and look into the six hospitals that refused an elderly patient from Cabanatuan City, later identified in reports as Ladislao Cabling.

In a message to reporters, the Justice secretary said he gave the NBI ten days to submit its progress report.

President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned the case of the patient in his public address on Monday night. “You know guys, you know that is wrong. If that is true, I will really ask the Justice department to prosecute you because you know that is not allowed, especially the government hospital,” Duterte said in a mix of English and Fiilipino.

He ordered hospitals, especially government-owned, to “accept admission.”

A GMA News report interviewing the daughter of the deceased shared that her father died at home after they were refused admission by six hospitals. Girlie Cabling-Cagaoan told "Dobol B sa News TV" that hospitals said there were no vacant rooms in their intensive care unit for her father.

If the reports are proven true, the hospital management may be held liable for violation of Republic Act 8344 or the act penalizing the refusal of hospitals to administer initial medical treatment in emergency cases, as strengthened by RA 10932, Guevarra said.

The Justice chief said that he has no personal information on the hospitals that turned away patients, but assured that if there are complaints before the DOJ, “we’ll act promptly.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan