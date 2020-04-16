Cavite government pays tribute to loyal, pioneering doctor who died due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Ronaldo Mateo dedicated his life to the practice of general surgery without forgetting to push for the welfare of his fellow Caviteños.

In his passing due to the novel coronavirus, his work for his townmates will never be forgotten as the local government names its public hospital’s operating room after him.

Mateo passed away due to COVID-19 on April 5. He was 47.

He was a “loving husband, proud father, responsible family man, a fighter,” as the EAC Medical Center in Cavite remembered him.

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga (Cavite) also referred to Mateo as a pioneering doctor at the Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas where he previously led the surgery department.

“His bravery in enacting his duty as a medical frontliner amid the crisis will never be forgotten,” Barzaga said in Filipino.

“As recognition of his heroism and loyal service to our city, the operating complex of Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas will be called Dr. Ronaldo Mateo Operating Room Complex,” the lawmaker also said.

His colleagues at the Philippine College of Surgeons (PCS) fondly remembered “Dr. Onie” as someone who laid down his life for the practice of General Surgery.

PCS said the fallen doctor “[focused] on the needs of his townmates in Silang and Dasmariñas, Cavite.”

“He shared his love and passion for life to his children, family, colleagues, and friends. He will be remembered through the many lives e has touched,” the group also said.

More than 200 health workers infected

The Department of Health reported last week that there are 252 healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the figure, 152 are doctors, while 63 are nurses.

At least 12 doctors have died from COVID-19 in the country, the agency added.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 patients and persons suspected to have infection continue to overwhelm hospitals in the country, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity.

The shortage of supplies such as masks, suits and protective gear also make hospital staff even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico