Gov't tells public: Don't get 'disheartened' as Philippines records most virus cases in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — The public should not feel “disheartened” that the Philippines has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, the government’s COVID-19 task force said Thursday.

In the region, the Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 infections at 5,453. It is followed by Indonesia with 5,136 cases and Malaysia with 5,072 cases.

But Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Filipinos “must not be so alarmed” as he attributed the high number of detected infections to the country’s ramped-up testing.

“The good thing that will come out of that, we will detect infections promptly, we will isolate patients immediately and we will give them proper health interventions. That way, we can increase the number of recoveries and increase the number of deaths,” Nograles said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Of course, you’ll be alarmed but don’t get disheartened if you see the cases in the country are increasing or if we have more cases than Malaysia or if we have the highest in Southeast Asia,” he said, adding this is not a contest of which country records the lowest number of infections.

Nearly 40,000 people in the Philippines have been tested as of Wednesday, the Department of Health said. The figure, however, is still far behind the over 130,000 tests conducted in Vietnam, which has 268 cases and no reported deaths.

The Philippines, meanwhile, recorded 349 deaths and 353 recoveries.

Like the other nations in the region, the Philippines is also imposing lockdowns, enforcing travel restrictions, stepping up its testing and looking for medical treatments, Nograles said.

Authorities began a more aggressive testing program on Tuesday, aiming to conduct 8,000 tests daily by the end of the month.