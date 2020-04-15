LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this April 3, 2020 photo, a resident of Barangay Vitalez in Parañaque City holds up an envelope containing P8,000 during the distribution of the social amelioration fund for poor households affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
List: DSWD distributes P58 billion to LGUs for cash aid program
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Clamor for government relief has spiked amid the coronavirus health crisis in the Philippines, with calls for urgency and transparency being raised over public funds that would supposedly benefit quarantine-affected communities across the country.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is at the forefront of aid-giving. To date, half of the P200-billion budget for the government's flagship social amelioration program is already being spent, with the other half to be released only after a full accounting of the first one, according to Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado. 

Of the P100 billion, social welfare director and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said P58.58 billion of the funds are already in the hands of municipalities and cities. Below is a complete breakdown of where the P58.58 billion went by region as of Tuesday, 8 p.m., according to Dumlao.

Data show that Metro Manila, home to 16 cities and a municipality, has received the lion’s share of the DSWD funding so far. DSWD targets to complete aid distribution to 17.96 million households by April 25.

After a local government unit receives funding from DSWD, the next step would be to distribute money to household beneficiaries identified to be poor, near-poor, or part of the informal sector. The table here only shows the amount downloaded to cities and municipalities and does not reflect subsidy already in the hands of people.

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT DSWD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
9 hours ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte volunteers Philippines for clinical trials of potential Japan-made COVID-19 vaccines
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"According to Prime Minister Abe, there are 50 countries that are interested in studying this drug further."
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
While it appeared successful, the Luzon-wide lockdown may not sustainable if implemented over the long run, data scientists...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
POGOs to resume ops post-lockdown amid task force meetings delay
3 hours ago
“We have not thought of a policy review as we are focused on addressing workers affected by the COVID pandemic and also...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
IATF says government has so far distributed P922 million in subsidies
By Alexis Romero | 11 minutes ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has also provided emergency subsidies to 40,418 drivers of transport network...
Headlines
fbfb
51 minutes ago
Duterte can address COVID-19 without spreading China propaganda, De Lima says
By Franco Luna | 51 minutes ago
"In order to pursue our COVID-19 measures to complete success, we need to stop being tools to Chinese propaganda," De Lima...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ needs one more week to look into release of low-risk offenders amid COVID-19 crisis
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters in a message that the release of Persons Deprived of Liberty considered...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 task force assures Filipinos of enough supply amid Luzon quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The government Wednesday assured the public that Luzon would have enough power, water and food supply while it is under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with