List: DSWD distributes P58 billion to LGUs for cash aid program

MANILA, Philippines — Clamor for government relief has spiked amid the coronavirus health crisis in the Philippines, with calls for urgency and transparency being raised over public funds that would supposedly benefit quarantine-affected communities across the country.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is at the forefront of aid-giving. To date, half of the P200-billion budget for the government's flagship social amelioration program is already being spent, with the other half to be released only after a full accounting of the first one, according to Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

Of the P100 billion, social welfare director and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said P58.58 billion of the funds are already in the hands of municipalities and cities. Below is a complete breakdown of where the P58.58 billion went by region as of Tuesday, 8 p.m., according to Dumlao.

Data show that Metro Manila, home to 16 cities and a municipality, has received the lion’s share of the DSWD funding so far. DSWD targets to complete aid distribution to 17.96 million households by April 25.

After a local government unit receives funding from DSWD, the next step would be to distribute money to household beneficiaries identified to be poor, near-poor, or part of the informal sector. The table here only shows the amount downloaded to cities and municipalities and does not reflect subsidy already in the hands of people.