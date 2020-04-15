COVID-19 task force assures Filipinos of enough supply amid Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The government Wednesday assured the public that Luzon would have enough power, water and food supply while it is under enhanced community quarantine.

Citing a report by the energy department, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesman of the government's task force on the coronavirus disease, said Luzon has an excess capacity of 4,742 megawatts. He said the island has an available capacity of 11,795 megawatts, which is greater than the actual peak demand of 7,323 megawatts.

"That means we have enough supply of power here in Luzon," Nograles said at a press briefing.

Small power consumers will also be given relief through the Pantawid Liwanag program led by the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. The program aims to help three million poor consumers of electric cooperatives nationwide.

"To our countrymen who consume less than 50 kilowatt per hour or the lifeline consumers of electric cooperatives here in Luzon and also in Visayas and Mindanao - apart from the one-month grace period in the payment of power bills - your consumption for the March to April billing period will be for free," Nograles said.

With regard to Luzon's water supply, Nograles said the National Water Resources Board has given the full water allocation of 46 cubic meters per second to Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the Angat reservoir until April 30. He said the move would ensure the continuous supply of water in Metro Manila.

"We can be sure that the supply of water here in NCR (National Capital Region) would be continuous while we are in the midst of the enhanced community quarantine," Nograles added.

The government, Nograles said, has also stepped up measures to ensure sufficient food supply in Luzon.



The agriculture department has distributed 80,000 sacks of rice from Ilocos, Cagayan, and Central Luzon to Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela. The agency has also provided assorted vegetable seeds and seedlings to 173,957 beneficiaries through its urban agriculture program and distributed fingerlings and seaweed propagules to 1,005 fishpond and cage operators and seaweed farmers.

Nograles said agriculture officials are working with about 12,000 farmers and market workers as part of its Kadiwa program, which allows farmers to sell their produce for trading to Metro Manila and other areas.