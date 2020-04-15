LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A laboratory professional takes a swab of a woman in this April 14, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Record-high 58 new recoveries as COVID-19 infections in Philippines reach 5,453
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of recovered patients in the Philippines reached 353 Wednesday, overtaking the number of fatalities reported in the country. 

Fifty-eight more people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total of recovered patients to 353. This is more than the recorded 349 COVID-19 related deaths across the archipelago after 14 new fatalities were reported by the Department of Health.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 5,453 following the announcement of 230 new cases.

The rise in the number of recoveries can be attributed to the inclusion in the DOH tally of patients with mild or no symptoms who got better while in home quarantine.

The Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia as of Tuesday, according to the coronavirus tally of John Hopkins University in the United States. The country was followed by Malaysia with 4,987 cases and Indonesia with 4,839 infections.

A little over 38,000 individuals have been tested in the Philippines, the DOH said.

A report of the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team found that while the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon—along with other interventions—appeared successful in containing the spread of the virus, it may not be sustainable over the long run. It suggested that modified community quarantine should be enforced once the Luzon-wide lockdown ends on April 30.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly two million people and killed over 126,000 across the globe.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

