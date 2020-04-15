LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court, will remain "physically closed" until April 30.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
SC to meet in online full court session on Friday
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will hold an online full court session, its first in history, on April 17, Friday, its spokesman said  on Wednesday.

 SC spokesman Brian Hosaka told reporters that En banc Clerk of Court Edgar Aricheta confirmed that an en banc session will be held on Friday.

The tribunal and courts nationwide have been “physically closed” since March 23, to help the government in flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The SC however can be contacted for filing to determine whether the matter being raised is urgent.

Hearings for bails, petitions regarding the writ of habeas corpus and other matters of liberty however are considered urgent and will be tackled by the high court.

New petitions

Last week, a group of 22 inmates knocked on the doors of the SC that they may be allowed temporary release amid the state of public health emergency. They implored that “social distancing” and hygienic practices, measures against the spread of COVID-19, are practically impossible and are a luxury in the Philippines’ overcrowded jails.

“Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that are not blighted with the overcrowding and lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care,” their plea read.

A private lawyer also sought the issuance of a writ of mandamus to compel the Office of the President to release President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest health bulletin.

The SC has not announced whether these petitions are on agenda for Friday, but reports said the justices will tackle the two recently filed pleas.

It is also unclear whether the SC will touch on Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition against the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN.

The tribunal was set to discuss Calida’s petition on April 14, the start of its summer session but this has since been cancelled.

