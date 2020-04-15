UP develops software to allow isolated PGH COVID-19 patients to talk to loved ones

MANILA, Philippines — Recovery from COVID-19 forces infected patients to be isolated from their families, so the University of the Philippines (UP) thought of allowing them to talk to, and see the faces of, their families while in isolation.

The university developed a “tele-bisita” or “e-dalaw” (electronic visitation) software for COVID-19 patients recovering in UP-Philippine General Hospital.

“COVID-19 patients are not just numbers or statistics. They are people who are loved and who love their families. They can now talk to their loved ones while in the hospital,” the UP College of Medicine wrote on Facebook.

The UP College of Medicine Surgical Innovations and Biotechnology Laboratory developed tele-presence computers for use in PGH, UP College of Medicine added.

Teams from UP Diliman and Manila collaborated for the telepresence project. Xavier School alumni Batch ’75 donated computer sets and stands.

A 24 Oras report, meanwhile, quoted Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH spokesperson, as saying that patients who were able to talk to their families become happier.

“We saw that our patients lighten up. They are happy, they are relieved,” Del Rosario said in Filipino.

There are four laptops being used in PGH. Sessions run for 30 minutes each patient, the GMA report added.

He, however, explained that the electronic dalaw is only allowed for patients showing mild to moderate symptoms, and not those who are staying at the Intensive Care Unit.

There are currently 101 COVID-19 patients admitted to PGH. 16 are deemed mild cases, while 48 are classified as moderate.

23 have so far recovered and whose conditions have improved from patients under PGH care.

National tally of COVID-19 infections in the country is at 5,223. Death toll is at 335 while 295 have so far recovered.