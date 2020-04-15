LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
University of the Philippines Diliman teams of Professors Pros Naval and Luis Sison set up the terminals' software, according to UP College of Medicine.
UP College of Medicine Facebook
UP develops software to allow isolated PGH COVID-19 patients to talk to loved ones
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Recovery from COVID-19 forces infected patients to be isolated from their families, so the University of the Philippines (UP) thought of allowing them to talk to, and see the faces of, their families while in isolation.

The university developed a “tele-bisita” or “e-dalaw” (electronic visitation) software for COVID-19 patients recovering in UP-Philippine General Hospital.

“COVID-19 patients are not just numbers or statistics. They are people who are loved and who love their families. They can now talk to their loved ones while in the hospital,” the UP College of Medicine wrote on Facebook.

The UP College of Medicine Surgical Innovations and Biotechnology Laboratory developed tele-presence computers for use in PGH, UP College of Medicine added.

Teams from UP Diliman and Manila collaborated for the telepresence project. Xavier School alumni Batch ’75 donated computer sets and stands.

A 24 Oras report, meanwhile, quoted Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH spokesperson, as saying that patients who were able to talk to their families become happier.

“We saw that our patients lighten up. They are happy, they are relieved,” Del Rosario said in Filipino.

There are four laptops being used in PGH. Sessions run for 30 minutes each patient, the GMA report added.

He, however, explained that the electronic dalaw is only allowed for patients showing mild to moderate symptoms, and not those who are staying at the Intensive Care Unit.

There are currently 101 COVID-19 patients admitted to PGH. 16 are deemed mild cases, while 48 are classified as moderate.

23 have so far recovered and whose conditions have improved from patients under PGH care.

National tally of COVID-19 infections in the country is at 5,223. Death toll is at 335 while 295 have so far recovered.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 15, 2020 - 12:09pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 15, 2020 - 12:09pm

The Department of Education announces that the graduation and moving up rites in basic education for SY 2019-2020 throughout the country is postponed indefinitely.

This announcement comes after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

"As per DO 02. s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted," DepEd says in an advisory.

April 15, 2020 - 10:45am

Following the reported increase in the number of vehicles traveling along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR).

Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group was directed to inspect private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers to the list of APOR or not.

If the driver or any of the passengers is unauthorized, a ticket will be issued against private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence.

April 15, 2020 - 10:06am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has installed free wi-fi hotspots in new COVID-19 quarantine centers in Metro Manila.

These include Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

April 14, 2020 - 6:55pm

Vice President Leni Robredo expresses gratitude to partners, volunteers and drivers of her office's Free Shuttle Service for Frontliners as it comes to an end this week. 

The OVP Free Shuttle Service for health workers and frontliners was made possible with the partnership of UBE Express, Diamond Motor Corporation, Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. and Seaoil, including volunteers and staff of the Office of the Vice President. 

April 14, 2020 - 5:24pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 301 seafarers from the cruise ships Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Conquest to the increasing number of repatriated Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Qatar Airways flight that brought the repatriates home landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 8:27 a.m.

The repatriated Filipinos underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health. 

