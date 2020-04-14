Duterte urges ASEAN: Enhance cooperation to fight COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should cooperate on medical supplies production, food security and research as the region and the rest of the world are wrestling with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday.

Speaking during the virtual Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19, Duterte said the world is facing a "new and different kind of enemy" that is "upending the totality of our way of life."

"This virus threatens to exact the highest tolls - on our peoples and our economies. We are forced to impose drastic measures to address this pandemic," Duterte said.

"These immediate responses, while necessary, could drive our societies and the larger international community further apart. And yet, an effective, strategic response requires that we come together and cooperate even more," he added.

Duterte noted that the COVID-19 has forced governments to require their citizens to distance from each other and stay home, reduce socio-economic activities to the barest minimum, and close their borders.

"Retreating from the regional and global connections cannot be the answer. To effectively overcome the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN must collaborate and coordinate within our region and beyond," Duterte said.

The regional bloc, Duterte said, can cooperate in four main areas namely medical supplies and equipment production, food security, research and public health emergency response.

He said healthcare systems are under increasing stress as the number of infections rise, resulting in a shortage of vital medicines and medical equipment and supplies.

"We need to boost production and facilitate intra-ASEAN trade of these life-saving necessities," the president said.

Duterte also noted that food security is a concern at a time when governments are imposing lockdowns to contain COVID-19, which he said has "triggered a crisis of solidarity in other parts of the world.:



"Our most urgent priority is ensuring sufficient supply of rice for our people. ASEAN must remain open for trade. Crisis or no crisis, as no country can stand alone. Let us, therefore ensure the supply chain connectivity and the smooth flow of goods within our region," he said.

"Food security is key in maintaining socio-economic and political stability, especially at a time of great difficulty for our people. We can ignore this only at our own risk."

Duterte said addressing “here and now” issues are not enough so ASEAN members and their partners should work together to find a cure for the pandemic.

"Without a vaccine or a cure, we can only delay the spread of the disease. But containment, in whatever form and degree, will have staggering socio-economic implications for all of us. It is therefore imperative that we support vaccine and research and development initiatives," the President said.

"We should fast-track cooperation with our dialogue partners in this area. For its part, the Philippines is ready to join solidarity with clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment."

Duterte also cited the need for ASEAN to be ready for future outbreaks, noting that COVID-19 would not be the last pandemic that the world would encounter. He suggested the establishment of an early warning system for pandemics in the region.

"We therefore have to improve and expand existing ASEAN’s mechanisms to cover public health emergencies," Duterte said.

Duterte welcomed Thailand's proposal to form a COVID-19 ASEAN response fund and thanked Brunei and Singapore for providing assistance to the Philippines.

"We can only be truly safe if we defeat this virus everywhere. Let us therefore strengthen our networks of solidarity and cooperation. Let us surmount this crisis together," he said.