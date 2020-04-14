DOJ summon to Pimentel over quarantine breach to be sent today

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said it will release a summon to Sen. Koko Pimentel on Tuesday over a complaint filed for his breach of quarantine protocols amid COVID-19 crisis.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento told reporters that a subpoena and complaint will be sent to Pimentel. “Preliminary investigation tentatively set on May 20."

Lawyer Rico Quicho, complainant, said he also received an order from the DOJ to go to the office five days from when the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

He wrote on Facebook that he was told to file a physical copy of his complaint and its annexes against Pimentel.

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is set to end on April 30.

Quicho accused Pimentel of violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. It penalizes “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

He added that his complaint also referenced an online petition that has gathered 200,000 signatures.

NBI probe

The Makati Medical Center previously admonished Pimentel for breaking its containment protocol when he brought his then-pregnant wife to the hospital while he was waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Pimentel has since apologized for breaking the hospital’s containment protocols.

MMC said they “noted” Pimentel’s apology.

The national prosecution service’s action on the complaint filed by Quicho is separate from the ongoing fact-finding against Pimentel by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The bureau said they will invite Pimentel to explain his breaking of containment protocol after his quarantine period is over.