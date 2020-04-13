Jail personnel, detainees pledge to help gov't efforts vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Taking the lead of other members of government, personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have opted to donate parts of their salary to efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Other public officials that have done this are President Rodrigo Duterte himself, ranking lawmakers, members of the Manila City local government as well as each soldier in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Speaking at the Laging Handa virtual press briefing on Monday morning, BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda disclosed that each member of the bureau would be contributing portions of their salaries to aid in the government's response to the crisis.

"All of the BJMP personnel nationwide will be giving 1.5% from our base pay, amounting to a total of P7.23 million. All of the personnel, we'll help the efforts of the national government," Solda said in Filipino.

He said that the money would largely go to providing food and non-food assistance to the “poorest among the poor."

Inmate contributions

Solda also disclosed that detainees would also lend their efforts by crafting face masks and other personal protective equipment for healthcare frontliners.

This news comes amid mounting calls from rights groups, government agencies and lawmakers alike to release on probation elderly and low-level prisoners.

Data sent by the bureau to a user on the administration's freedom of information portal in January 2020 says that over 90% of prison detainees are either awaiting trial, undergoing it, or awaiting final judgement, while 374 out of the country's 467 jail facilities—equivalent to 80.1% of all facilities—were listed as being congested.

On April 9, the BJMP also reported that a detainee died of a heart ailment, and hypertension with suspected links to the new pathogen, though Solda at Monday's press briefing highlighted that the bureau was still facing a “zero percent’’ COVID-19 case rate in its jails.

According to Solda, the bureau had enforced a lockdown of all of its jails as a precautionary measure at the onset of the outbreak in the Philippines, while social distancing was also enforced in all BJMP facilities.

Financial woes

Despite now holding emergency powers, President Rodrigo Duterte has bared uncertainty over where to gather funds to keep the country afloat amid the enhanced community quarantine.

"The P100 billion for one month or P270 billion for two months as estimated earlier is not enough. I'm calling on the secretary of finance to generate [revenues]. Steal it or borrow it. I don't know what happens after if this runs out too," he said in a mix of Filipino and English in his supposedly livestreamed April 6 address.

Although budget has been allocated by virtue of the emergency powers granted to Duterte in the Bayanihan Heal as One Act, the government has not been generating enough revenues due to sluggish economic activity owing to the effects of the enhanced community quarantine.

"I don't know where I can get the money. I do not know what I can sell and if anyone is buying," he admitted.

As of this writing, the latest count of COVID-19 patients in the country is 4,648 with 297 deaths after the Health Department recorded 220 new patients on Sunday.

Luzon has been under enhanced community quarantine for a month, largely leaving vulnerable sectors grappling with uncertainty indoors, owing to a muddled rolling out of the government's social amelioration program for families affected by the lockdown.

This is expected to go on for at least another three weeks after the task force behind the government’s response to the virus opted to extend the lockdown until April 30.

