LGUs reminded on proper disinfection, disposal of hospital waste

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Monday reminded local government units (LGUs) to ensure proper health care waste disposal in their area to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases spokesman, noted that there is an existing protocol on infection control in healthcare facilities and handling of health care waste.

"Now, an emerging concern involves the disposal of health care waste," Nograles said at a press briefing.

"We urge our LGUs to continuously intensify their campaigns on proper waste management and segregation as they are responsible for solid waste management in their respective jurisdictions," he added.

Nograles said under the protocol, all health care waste should be pre-treated with chemical disinfectant like hypochlorite solution. He noted that private hospitals in Metro Manila and other urban centers are served by private waste treatment and disposal systems service providers.

"According to the DOH, the department will be soon be issuing guidelines on the use of hypochlorite solution for the infection prevention of COVID-19," the IATF spokesman said.

Nograles said the health department is working to spread information on the need to pre-treat waste like used personal protective equipment for persons under investigation or COVID-19 patients at home quarantine.