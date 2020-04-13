LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara donates his blood plasma.
Sen. Sonny Angara, Facebook
Angara urges fellow COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma to help infected patients
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara donated his blood plasma after having recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Currently, there are no vaccine and specific treatment to prevent to treat COVID-19. But scientists point to the potential benefits of plasma from recovered coronavirus patients who have developed antibodies to the virus. The blood plasma will be transferred to critically ill patients.

“Gave my plasma and it went straight to a hospital in [Quezon City] to a man on a ventilator—a severe case of COVID-19. My wonderful doctors say it could save his life as the antibodies of survivors in past viruses have done,” Angara said in a social media post.

The senator, who announced his recovery last week, encouraged fellow COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma.

“There is no stigma and they can save lives,” he said.

Angara also urged the Department of Health, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to exchange data on COVID-19 survivors to “speed up the process of getting survivors to donate.”

“Right now there is just an informal network of hospitals speaking and exchanging notes as to the survivors giving their plasma,” he said.

Last week, three former COVID-19 patients donated their blood plasma to the Philippine General Hospital. Those who want to donate blood plasma to the hospital may contact 155-200.

The Philippines has 4,648 confirmed COVID-19 infections with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harry Roque back as presidential spokesperson
3 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Harry Roque is returning as the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
8 hours ago
Headlines
New protocols out for BPO workers
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
A month into Luzon’s enhanced community quarantine, the government yesterday announced new protocols that would make...
Headlines
fbfb
Frontliners serenade recovered composer
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It was a send-off befitting this COVID-19 survivor.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
IATF sorry cash aid has not reached everyone, assures public help is coming
By Alexis Romero | A few seconds ago
"To our countrymen who are waiting for the subsidies, we would like to apologize and appeal for your patience but you can...
Headlines
fbfb
55 minutes ago
LGUs reminded on proper disinfection, disposal of hospital waste
By Alexis Romero | 55 minutes ago
Nograles all health care waste should be pre-treated with chemical disinfectant like hypochlorite solution.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 patients who refuse to disclose info to DOH may be penalized — Nograles
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“This is really a public health concern. We are in a state of calamity and patients are not allowed to lie or give...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Medical groups warn of 'false negatives' from rapid test kits
1 hour ago
Rapid diagnostic tests detect the presence of antibodies in the blood of people believed to have contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'PUMs' should still be tracked, health group says of new COVID-19 classification scheme
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"It must be insisted that PUMs, or what the PSMID terms as 'possible' cases under their guidelines must continue to be counted....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with