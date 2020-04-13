Angara urges fellow COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma to help infected patients

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara donated his blood plasma after having recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Currently, there are no vaccine and specific treatment to prevent to treat COVID-19. But scientists point to the potential benefits of plasma from recovered coronavirus patients who have developed antibodies to the virus. The blood plasma will be transferred to critically ill patients.

“Gave my plasma and it went straight to a hospital in [Quezon City] to a man on a ventilator—a severe case of COVID-19. My wonderful doctors say it could save his life as the antibodies of survivors in past viruses have done,” Angara said in a social media post.

The senator, who announced his recovery last week, encouraged fellow COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma.

“There is no stigma and they can save lives,” he said.

Angara also urged the Department of Health, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to exchange data on COVID-19 survivors to “speed up the process of getting survivors to donate.”

“Right now there is just an informal network of hospitals speaking and exchanging notes as to the survivors giving their plasma,” he said.

Last week, three former COVID-19 patients donated their blood plasma to the Philippine General Hospital. Those who want to donate blood plasma to the hospital may contact 155-200.

The Philippines has 4,648 confirmed COVID-19 infections with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico