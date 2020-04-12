Public warned against experimenting with untested 'cures' for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Sunday warned the public against using medicines that have not been approved by health authorities to treat COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also IATF spokesman, said there is no assurance that the medicines with unproven claims are effective against the disease, which has so far infected more than 4,000 people in the Philippines.

"If they are not approved by the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) and the Department of Health (DOH), do not experiment with these drugs. We do not know if they are effective," Nograles said in a press briefing.

Last week, the FDA said there are no registered drugs or vaccines that are licensed specifically for use in COVID-19 treatment or prevention.

However, clinical trials are being conducted to test the safety and effectiveness of some drugs against COVID-19. The FDA has also reminded companies that sell unlicensed products like PRODEX B and the Fabunan Antiviral Injections to register their products with its drug regulation and research center.

At the same press briefing, Nograles said the DOH has been directed to come up with updated protocols on the use of rapid test kits.

"Subject to the requirements and recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council or HTAC, pursuant to Republic Act Number 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Act, the DOH is hereby directed to issue updated guidelines or protocol on the use of rapid test kits in the Philippines," he said.

The IATF may also study the DOH's advisory discouraging the public against spraying or misting disinfectants to kill viruses. The DOH said Saturday that there is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting of indoor or outdoor areas with disinfecting agents, kills the virus that causes COVID-19. Spraying may even cause the virus to spread further, the agency warned.

"The Department of Health came up with this recommendation...The IATF may discussed its pro's and con's. In the meantime...we will honor the recommendation of the DOH," Nograles said.