The Mount Samat Cross in Bataan is silhouetted by the setting sun as seen from Manila Bay on Black Saturday, April 11, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte: Triumph of risen Christ a reminder that there is always hope
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines confronts the crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to find strength in the resurrection of Jesus Christ and to show kindness to the needy.

"The triumph of the risen Christ presents us all with hopeful assurance that, even as we face adversities, there is always hope of better and new beginnings," Duterte said in his Easter Sunday message.

Duterte said Easter, the most important festival of Christianity, reminds everyone of the grace that "comes from selfless love that is able to transcend diverse cultures, faiths, backgrounds and even circumstances."

"May this occasion fill us with gladness and enable us to find solace and strength in the narrative of the Resurrection," the President said.

"I trust that its message of forgiveness will inspire us to live our days with gratitude and humility, with further acts of kindness and charity to our families, friends, and to those who are most in need. Let this day bring us all profound happiness and purpose as we join hands in shaping a better and brighter future for the entire nation," he added.

Christians believe that Jesus rose from the dead two days after he died on the cross to save mankind from sin.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced churches to scrap masses and other activities intended to celebrate Easter but bishops said the cancellation of the rituals should not prevent the faithful from reflecting on the teachings of Jesus.

Malacañang said the resurrection of Jesus is a reminder of the truth that a new tomorrow awaits the word after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After going through pain and suffering there will be healing... After a storm a new dawn beckons," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said Jesus' teaching about loving one another is most fitting at a time when the world is grappling with the health crisis

"For it is only in loving one another can we protect each other from this scourge of a disease...Christ has risen! So will we rise from this tragedy that has befallen us," the Palace spokesman said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
