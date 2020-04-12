More patients recover from COVID-19 as referral hospitals open —data

MANILA, Philippines — While still outnumbered by deaths, recoveries from coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) accelerated over the past week, an indication better testing and faster response are paying off, although a government adviser warned it is too early to celebrate.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 157 patients have recovered from complications brought by the respiratory disease, nearly three times their level a week ago in April 4, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

Based on seven-day moving average of daily tabulated cases, more than 14 patients are recovering from COVID-19 per week as of Saturday, up from just around 10 in the previous week, data showed.

Tony Leachon, special adviser to the interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases, attributed the increase in recoveries to improve testing, with the arrival of around 100,000 test kits from China, South Korea and Brunei, as well as COVID-19 referral hospitals that went online starting last March 30.

Three government hospitals were transformed into COVID-19 facilities namely the Philippine General Hospital in Manila starting March 30, and Lung Center of the Philippines and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Quezon City beginning April 3.

On Saturday, administrator Ricardo Jalad of the Office of Civil Defense told Philstar.com his office has also distributed 74,000 sets of PPEs to 53 hospitals in eight regions namely Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and Cordillera Administrative Region.

New deliveries of PPEs will be made on Monday at hospitals in Zamboanga Peninsula region. On Easter Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Korea has donated new sets of test kits.

“We have faster turn-around time for results that help in managing cases, and the arrival of medical supplies like PPEs (personal protective equipment) and face masks” also helped, Leachon said in an online exchange Saturday evening.

“We have raised the capacity of our healthcare system,” he added.

Too early to declare victory

Despite the positive development, Leachon cautioned on reading too much on the data and for the government and the public to get complacent.

For one, the total number of recovered patients in the Philippines still fall behind most of Southeast Asia. In the five developing economies in the region, only Vietnam lags behind the Philippines in terms of number of recoveries at 69 people, although this hardly matter since Manila has more than 4,000 cases, way bigger than around 100 in Hanoi, with the latter conducting more tests.

Leachon said most local COVID-19 patients are also “very serious of critically ill,” which means it takes weeks for them to recover. Validating a patient’s recovery from the novel virus can also be tedious, and therefore delay official recording.

“It’s the reporting system, too. These recoveries were the cases reported three weeks ago at the start of the (Luzon) lockdown,” Leachon said.

“Then following the timeline of when the disease was reported, I am assuming two to three weeks recovery or demise duration,” he said, adding the upcoming reports would be crucial to see whether the Luzon lockdown that started March 17 was effective. The lockdown will lapse April 30, unless extended.

Apart from more recoveries, Leachon said it is also important for the country to reduce the number of new cases and deaths to “flatten the curve.” As of Saturday afternoon, 4,428 infection had been recorded, 247 of whom died.

“We need to execute well the last two weeks and we will over the virus,” Leachon said.