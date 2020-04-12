LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Manila in quarantine
A nearly empty road is seen in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections. The quarantine has since been extended to April 30 from its original expiration last April 12.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
More patients recover from COVID-19 as referral hospitals open —data
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — While still outnumbered by deaths, recoveries from coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) accelerated over the past week, an indication better testing and faster response are paying off, although a government adviser warned it is too early to celebrate.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 157 patients have recovered from complications brought by the respiratory disease, nearly three times their level a week ago in April 4, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

Based on seven-day moving average of daily tabulated cases, more than 14 patients are recovering from COVID-19 per week as of Saturday, up from just around 10 in the previous week, data showed.

Tony Leachon, special adviser to the interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases, attributed the increase in recoveries to improve testing, with the arrival of around 100,000 test kits from China, South Korea and Brunei, as well as COVID-19 referral hospitals that went online starting last March 30.

Three government hospitals were transformed into COVID-19 facilities namely the Philippine General Hospital in Manila starting March 30, and Lung Center of the Philippines and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Quezon City beginning April 3. 

On Saturday, administrator Ricardo Jalad of the Office of Civil Defense told Philstar.com his office has also distributed 74,000 sets of PPEs to 53 hospitals in eight regions namely Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and Cordillera Administrative Region. 

New deliveries of PPEs will be made on Monday at hospitals in Zamboanga Peninsula region. On Easter Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Korea has donated new sets of test kits.

“We have faster turn-around time for results that help in managing cases, and the arrival of medical supplies like PPEs (personal protective equipment) and face masks” also helped, Leachon said in an online exchange Saturday evening. 

“We have raised the capacity of our healthcare system,” he added.

Too early to declare victory

Despite the positive development, Leachon cautioned on reading too much on the data and for the government and the public to get complacent. 

For one, the total number of recovered patients in the Philippines still fall behind most of Southeast Asia. In the five developing economies in the region, only Vietnam lags behind the Philippines in terms of number of recoveries at 69 people, although this hardly matter since Manila has more than 4,000 cases, way bigger than around 100 in Hanoi, with the latter conducting more tests.

Leachon said most local COVID-19 patients are also “very serious of critically ill,” which means it takes weeks for them to recover. Validating a patient’s recovery from the novel virus can also be tedious, and therefore delay official recording.

“It’s the reporting system, too. These recoveries were the cases reported three weeks ago at the start of the (Luzon) lockdown,” Leachon said.

“Then following the timeline of when the disease was reported, I am assuming two to three weeks recovery or demise duration,” he said, adding the upcoming reports would be crucial to see whether the Luzon lockdown that started March 17 was effective. The lockdown will lapse April 30, unless extended.

Apart from more recoveries, Leachon said it is also important for the country to reduce the number of new cases and deaths to “flatten the curve.” As of Saturday afternoon, 4,428 infection had been recorded, 247 of whom died.

“We need to execute well the last two weeks and we will over the virus,” Leachon said.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONA VIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Frontliners serenade recovered composer
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
It was a send-off befitting this COVID-19 survivor.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser confirms private sector-led massive rapid testing
15 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion announced that the private sector will soon...
Headlines
fbfb
Stop disinfection drives — DILG
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has advised local officials to stop its disinfection drives following...
Headlines
fbfb
Government seeks list of families not given cash aid
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Local government units may submit a list of all qualified beneficiaries who did not receive assistance from the emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Asymptomatic cases excluded in DOH's new COVID-19 classifications
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
"Because of local or community transmission in the [Philippines], its residents are assumed to have been exposed to the ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: Triumph of risen Christ a reminder that there is always hope
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"The triumph of the risen Christ presents us all with hopeful assurance that, even as we face adversities, there is always...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
IATF adopts mandatory public disclosure of info on COVID-19 patients
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The IATF adopts the policy of mandatory public disclosure of personal information relating to positive COVID-19 cases to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Experts: Distancing, handwashing still better vs virus than large-scale spraying
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Physical distancing, frequent handwashing and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and throat are still more effective...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Deployment ban on health workers to be reviewed
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases might take a second look at the ban on deployment of health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Government battle vs COVID goes online
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The National Task Force against COVID-19 and a systems developer have joined forces to intensify the government’s online...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with