Experts: Distancing, handwashing still better vs virus than large-scale spraying

MANILA, Philippines — Hand hygiene—washing and disinfecting hands often—and facilities to make it easier to do are still the best defense against the novel coronavirus, health experts said as they discouraged the use of chemical misting.

Both the Department of Health and the World Health Organization have said in separate advisories against spraying areas with disinfectant, with the WHO saying spraying can damage clothes as well as mucous membranes.

"Physical distancing, frequent handwashing and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and throat are still more effective measures against the virus," it said in an advisory in Filipino.

The WHO said, governments should instead provide universal access to public hand hygiene stations and require their use before entering or leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facilities, along with strengthening access to hand hygiene facilities in health care centers.

The health department in a statement on Friday said a better way to disinfect objects is "to soak objects or disinfect surfaces to kill the virus,” instead of disinfectant spraying or misting, adding that “to kill the virus, objects and surfaces have to be wiped directly with 0.5% sodium hypochlorite/bleach solution (1:10 solution)."

It said that there is no evidence that large-scale misting or spraying kills the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease.

It added spraying chemicals can "cause any pathogens to be dispersed further from the direct application of a spray" and can result in skin irritation ot respiratory side effects.

The DOH said spraying could also cause environmental pollution.

The Department of Interior and Local Government, meanwhile, has also warned chief executives against the practice, saying it might do more harm than good.

“We would rather [have them] focus on contact tracing, establishment of isolation facilities and implementation of the social amelioration program,” DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told The STAR in a text message.

“We urge our local government executives to pay serious attention to the precautionary advice issued by health experts and avoid the ineffective practice of misting or spraying disinfectants, which may even cause harm instead of protecting human health and the environment,” said Thony Dizon, Chemical Safety Campaigner at the nonprofit EcoWaste Coalition.

— with reports from The STAR/Romina Cabrera