DOH: Spraying, misting of disinfectants not recommended to combat spread of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health announced on Friday that it does not recommend spraying of surfaces or misting of areas with disinfecting agents to kill the new coronavirus.

The announcement from the health authorities came late as local governments and private companies have been conducting regular misting to help prevent the spread of the new virus. Disinfection booths have been also set up across the archipelago.

“The DOH does not recommend spraying or misting. There is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting of areas, indoor or outdoor with disinfecting agents, kills the virus,” the department said.

Spraying or misting may even cause harm as it can cause pathogens to be dispersed further, cause skin irritation or inhalation of chemicals and subsequent development of respiratory side effects and may lead to environmental pollution, DOH added.

Instead of spraying or misting disinfectants, the public is urged to soak objects completely or disinfect surfaces directly to kill the virus.

In a separate post, the World Health Organization Representative Office for the Philippines also said that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting using alcohol, chlorine or other chemicals does not kill the virus.

It stressed that practicing physical distancing, regular handwashing and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth are more effective ways to reduce the chances of being infected.

#AlaminAngTotoo: Ang pag-spray o pag-mist ng alkohol, chlorine o iba pang kemikal na pang-disinfect sa buong katawan, gaya ng mga nasa disinfection booth, ay hindi nakapapatay ng mga #coronavirus na nakapasok na sa loob ng iyong katawan.#COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/RhJt0PDBlb — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) April 10, 2020

The Philippines has so far reported 4,195 COVID-19 cases—221 of whom have died.

As of Friday, global death total from the novel coronavirus pandemic reached 93,706, according to a tally from AFP.

More than 1,567,590 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 316,800 are now considered recovered. — with AFP

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.