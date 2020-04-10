LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Firemen spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a market in Manila on March 11, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
DOH: Spraying, misting of disinfectants not recommended to combat spread of COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health announced on Friday that it does not recommend spraying of surfaces or misting of areas with disinfecting agents to kill the new coronavirus.

The announcement from the health authorities came late as local governments and private companies have been conducting regular misting to help prevent the spread of the new virus. Disinfection booths have been also set up across the archipelago.

“The DOH does not recommend spraying or misting. There is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting of areas, indoor or outdoor with disinfecting agents, kills the virus,” the department said.

Spraying or misting may even cause harm as it can cause pathogens to be dispersed further, cause skin irritation or inhalation of chemicals and subsequent development of respiratory side effects and may lead to environmental pollution, DOH added.

Instead of spraying or misting disinfectants, the public is urged to soak objects completely or disinfect surfaces directly to kill the virus.

In a separate post, the World Health Organization Representative Office for the Philippines also said that spraying of surfaces or large-scale misting using alcohol, chlorine or other chemicals does not kill the virus.

It stressed that practicing physical distancing, regular handwashing and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth are more effective ways to reduce the chances of being infected.

 

 

The Philippines has so far reported 4,195 COVID-19 cases—221 of whom have died. 

As of Friday, global death total from the novel coronavirus pandemic reached 93,706, according to a tally from AFP.

More than 1,567,590 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 316,800 are now considered recovered. — with AFP

 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 10, 2020 - 4:46pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 10, 2020 - 4:46pm

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 93,706, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

More than 1,567,590 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 316,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP

April 10, 2020 - 11:28am

The United States records 1,783 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours.

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 1,973.

The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy. — AFP

April 10, 2020 - 8:18am

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation — and the 'raison d'être' of the United Nations itself."

"A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he tells the group which was holding its first meeting on the new coronavirus by videoconference.

The contents of Guterres' speech was relayed to AFP by diplomats attending the session, which was still ongoing. — AFP

April 10, 2020 - 8:17am

EU finance ministers agrees a 500-billion-euro ($550-billion) rescue Thursday for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, but sidelines a demand by Italy and France for pooled borrowing.

"Europe has decided and is ready to meet the gravity of the crisis," tweets French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after the talks. — AFP

April 10, 2020 - 8:16am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus, his Downing Street office says.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," says the statement. — AFP

