6 PDEA agents under investigation for COVID-19

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.
The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.
Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Friday confirmed that six of its agents were classified as persons under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, while around 60 others are patients under monitoring (PUMs).
“Parang na sa anim ngayon ang PUI ko at na sa 60 ang PUM. So naka-home quarantine lahat, self-quarantine 'yung mga ahente ko na ito,” PDEA director general Aaron Aquino said in a Friday morning interview with the state-run Radyo Pilipinas.
(I estimate that six are PUIs while around 60 are PUMs. All of them have been placed under home quarantine, my agents are undergoing self-quarantine.)
Aquino said that the agency is appealing to the Department of Health to provide test kits so that the affected agents, who continue to operate, can be examined for COVID-19.
“Hindi namin kasi maiwanan siyempre 'yung mga lahat ng seaports tsaka airports eh. Kahit wala namang flights ngayon, patuloy pa rin 'yung mga cargo na pumapasok,” he said.
(We can’t leave our posts, of course, all the seaports and airports. Even if there are no flights at the moment, cargoes continue to enter the country.)
The director-general said that PDEA needs to remain on guard at local borders even at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines since the entry of illegal drugs persists.
“Four days ago nga lang, may nahuli ang interdiction units natin dito sa Clark International Airport, nakapasok na ng illegal drugs...almost P14 million, galing sa California, USA ito (high-grade marijuana),” Aquino said.
(Just four days ago, our interdiction units at Clark International Airport seized almost P14 million worth of illegal drugs, high-grade marijuana from California, USA.)
As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded 4,076 COVID-19 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.
Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms."
The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac."
Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.
"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out.
The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.
Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.
Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram amid the enhanced community quarantine.
This is in response to the call of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s to ensure Internet stability in the Philippines. This will also help address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.
Facebook adds that they are working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home nine Overseas Performance Artists (OPAs) who returned from Tokyo, Japan.
Based on the release, the contracts of the OPAs were pre-terminated due to the slowdown of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office - Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA), respectively, coordinated with the local manning agency of the OPAs to facilitate their repatriation," the statement reads.
