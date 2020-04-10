Philippines launches COVID-19 tracking, emergency response online platform

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines launched an online and mobile platform that can help the government track people exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease and conduct more efficient contact tracing.

Manila-based developer Multisys created StaySafe.ph, which “encourages people to report their health condition as well as those of their family members,” the National Task Force against COVID-19 said in a statement.

Users will be asked during the online registration process if they manifest COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle pain, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath and diarrhea. The platform will then generate a result indicating mild, moderate or severe depending on the number of symptoms the user is experiencing.

The data will be forwarded to a “heat map” in the admin dashboard of StaySafe.ph, which will then show the areas and the number of people showing symptoms of the highly-contagious illness.

The developer pointed out that users do not have to disclose sensitive information such as birthdate when registering in the platform.

Healthcare workers, local governments and private companies will be given access to the admin dashboard to aid them track the number of confirmed cases, persons under investigation and monitoring, deaths, recovered patients and the location of these patients.

Frontliners will receive alerts from the StaySafe.ph system so they could respond to severe COVID-19 cases and provide direct online consultations to patients. The platform also allows companies to identify employees who need help.

Multisys said it developed the online and mobile platform at no cost to the national government.

As of Thursday, the Philippines registered 4,076 COVID-19 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.

There have now been 1,534,426 officially confirmed infections around the world. The worldwide death toll from the virus reached 90,938 on Thursday, more than half of which were recorded in hard-hit Italy, Spain and the United States. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with Agence France-Presse

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.