Philippines launches COVID-19 tracking, emergency response online platform

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.
The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.
Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines launched an online and mobile platform that can help the government track people exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease and conduct more efficient contact tracing.
Manila-based developer Multisys created StaySafe.ph, which “encourages people to report their health condition as well as those of their family members,” the National Task Force against COVID-19 said in a statement.
Users will be asked during the online registration process if they manifest COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle pain, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath and diarrhea. The platform will then generate a result indicating mild, moderate or severe depending on the number of symptoms the user is experiencing.
The data will be forwarded to a “heat map” in the admin dashboard of StaySafe.ph, which will then show the areas and the number of people showing symptoms of the highly-contagious illness.
The developer pointed out that users do not have to disclose sensitive information such as birthdate when registering in the platform.
Healthcare workers, local governments and private companies will be given access to the admin dashboard to aid them track the number of confirmed cases, persons under investigation and monitoring, deaths, recovered patients and the location of these patients.
Frontliners will receive alerts from the StaySafe.ph system so they could respond to severe COVID-19 cases and provide direct online consultations to patients. The platform also allows companies to identify employees who need help.
Multisys said it developed the online and mobile platform at no cost to the national government.
As of Thursday, the Philippines registered 4,076 COVID-19 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.
There have now been 1,534,426 officially confirmed infections around the world. The worldwide death toll from the virus reached 90,938 on Thursday, more than half of which were recorded in hard-hit Italy, Spain and the United States. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with Agence France-Presse
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.
You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.
The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.
Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.
Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms."
The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac."
Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.
"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out.
The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.
Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.
Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram amid the enhanced community quarantine.
This is in response to the call of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s to ensure Internet stability in the Philippines. This will also help address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.
Facebook adds that they are working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home nine Overseas Performance Artists (OPAs) who returned from Tokyo, Japan.
Based on the release, the contracts of the OPAs were pre-terminated due to the slowdown of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office - Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA), respectively, coordinated with the local manning agency of the OPAs to facilitate their repatriation," the statement reads.
|
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!
E-mail Address:
Password
or sign in with
New user? CLICK HERE TO REGISTER