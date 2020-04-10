LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
M/V St. John Paul, one of two 2Go ships that will be used as quarantine vessels, docks at Port Area in Manila.
Philippine Coast Guard/Twitter screengrab
P100M donation to help fund quarantine ships, terminals — DOTr
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Friday said that a P100 million donation by the Lopez Group of Companies will help fund its COVID-19 containment efforts, especially the maritime sector’s operation of quarantine ships and terminals.

The transportation department earlier partnered with private shipping companies to repurpose passenger ships into “floating quarantine centers” that would temporarily house a predicted influx of Filipino repatriates, including asymptomatic and untested individuals, who would undergo a two-week quarantine period.

“It is truly overwhelming that during these trying times, the support and selflessness of our private sector partners keep on coming to back us up...Gagastahin natin ito ng naayon sa tama at nararapat. Maraming kababayan 'ho natin ang siguradong makikinabang dito,” Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a release.

(We will ensure that the donation is spent fairly and judiciously. This will surely benefit many of our countrymen.)

Following the donation, Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said that another quarantine facility will be "be established and be of use very soon."

“We will ensure that every centavo donated will be accounted for and spent according to its intended purpose. Now, we are already in the process of planning the conversion of the Eva Macapagal Terminal into a quarantine facility,” he said.

In a letter, the First Philippine Holdings Corporation of the Lopez Group of Companies said that the donation aims to boost the country's limited health care capacity by supporting the DOTr's quarantine operations and conditional medical assistance to returning seafarers and other displaced overseas Filipino workers.

“It is heartwarming to know that the medical needs of our OFWs, our returning modern-day heroes, remain to be top-of-mind. This is the least we can do for a sector who has played a significant role in enabling our economy over the years, especially at this time that uncertainty hangs over their hearts and minds,” read the letter.

LATEST UPDATE: April 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.

The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.

Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.

April 9, 2020 - 2:07pm

The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.

Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms." 

The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac." 

Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan,  the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out. 

April 9, 2020 - 1:36pm

The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.

Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City. 

April 9, 2020 - 10:38am

Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram amid the enhanced community quarantine.

This is in response to the call of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s to ensure Internet stability in the Philippines. This will also help address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.

Facebook adds that they are working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.

April 8, 2020 - 5:30pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home nine Overseas Performance Artists (OPAs) who returned from Tokyo, Japan.

Based on the release, the contracts of the OPAs were pre-terminated due to the slowdown of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office - Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA), respectively, coordinated with the local manning agency of the OPAs to facilitate their repatriation," the statement reads.

Philippines early to adopt travel ban, lockdown but not first to do so
22 hours ago
Singapore imposed a travel ban on Chinese nationals coming from Hubei province on January 29, two days before the Philippines...
Duterte eyes selling gov't assets if COVID-19 response fund still not enough
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he is looking at the possibility of selling government assets as a “last resort”...
DepEd Secretary Briones tests positive for COVID-19
21 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), her office announced Thu...
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
21 hours ago
COVID-19 tracker offline as DOH encodes data, 'harmonizes' information
21 hours ago
The Department of Health said Thursday its online platform for tracking the spread of the coronavirus in the country will...
22 hours ago
Rivals Ateneo, La Salle join hands to feed hungry amid COVID-19 crisis
By Arnell Ozaeta | 22 hours ago
Rival schools Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University call a truce to provide support to the most...
1 day ago
From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from from helping animals as it continues its rescue...
1 day ago
DOT secures over 11,500 hotel rooms for returning OFWs' quarantine
1 day ago
The Department of Tourism said it has secured at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for the accommodation of homebound...
1 day ago
Quezon City care facilities give hope to COVID patients
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
For the people behind the temporary isolation facilities established in Quezon City, patients under treatment for the coronavirus...
