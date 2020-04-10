P100M donation to help fund quarantine ships, terminals — DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Friday said that a P100 million donation by the Lopez Group of Companies will help fund its COVID-19 containment efforts, especially the maritime sector’s operation of quarantine ships and terminals.

The transportation department earlier partnered with private shipping companies to repurpose passenger ships into “floating quarantine centers” that would temporarily house a predicted influx of Filipino repatriates, including asymptomatic and untested individuals, who would undergo a two-week quarantine period.

“It is truly overwhelming that during these trying times, the support and selflessness of our private sector partners keep on coming to back us up...Gagastahin natin ito ng naayon sa tama at nararapat. Maraming kababayan 'ho natin ang siguradong makikinabang dito,” Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a release.

(We will ensure that the donation is spent fairly and judiciously. This will surely benefit many of our countrymen.)

Following the donation, Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said that another quarantine facility will be "be established and be of use very soon."

“We will ensure that every centavo donated will be accounted for and spent according to its intended purpose. Now, we are already in the process of planning the conversion of the Eva Macapagal Terminal into a quarantine facility,” he said.

In a letter, the First Philippine Holdings Corporation of the Lopez Group of Companies said that the donation aims to boost the country's limited health care capacity by supporting the DOTr's quarantine operations and conditional medical assistance to returning seafarers and other displaced overseas Filipino workers.

“It is heartwarming to know that the medical needs of our OFWs, our returning modern-day heroes, remain to be top-of-mind. This is the least we can do for a sector who has played a significant role in enabling our economy over the years, especially at this time that uncertainty hangs over their hearts and minds,” read the letter.