LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Shoppers queue outside a grocery store in Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on March 27, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 tracker offline as DOH encodes data, 'harmonizes' information
(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Thursday its online platform for tracking the spread of the coronavirus in the country will be inaccessible to the public over the next few days and will be re-launched after introducing some enhancements.

In a statement, the DOH said it is busy completing all encoding backlogs and “harmonizing” information, making their online tracker (https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph/) inaccessible from April 8 until April 11.

The website will reopen on Sunday, April 12, with updated graphs and charts, the DOH said. Academics and researchers can also download data sets of anonymous patients to help them with their analyses once the tracker goes up online again, it added.

“We recognize that this is a time when information about COVID-19 transmission is vital,” the DOH said.

“Rest assured that your DOH will continue to publish case bulletins daily and will remain open to answering your questions,” it added.

The highly contagious coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has infected a total of 3,870 in the country as of Wednesday afternoon. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT secures over 11,500 hotel rooms for returning OFWs' quarantine
7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism said it has secured at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for the accommodation of homebound...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, Razon among world’s richest 1,000
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Fifteen Filipino tycoons led by Manuel Villar Jr. made it to the latest Forbes world’s billionaires’ list of 2,095...
Headlines
fbfb
Modified ‘lockdown’ proposed
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
As Luzon braces for an extended enhanced community quarantine, a “modified lockdown” should be considered to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from from helping animals as it continues its rescue...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quezon City care facilities give hope to COVID patients
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
For the people behind the temporary isolation facilities established in Quezon City, patients under treatment for the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Catholics, Muslims join in prayer vs pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The nationwide observance of Holy Wednesday yesterday was not what Filipinos have been used to, but amid a lingering health...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Business, labor groups want more aid for workers
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Business and labor groups yesterday urged the government to increase the allocation as well as address issues in the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pag-Ibig, GSIS payments deferred
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the country is now in “a state of suspended animation,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with