LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
coronavirus
In this April 3, 2020, photo, an image of the so-called "angel of death" holding a sign that reads "Stay At Home or Stay With Me" is displayed in Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City to remind people to stay at home as precatutionary measure against the new coronavirus.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte eyes selling gov't assets if COVID-19 response fund still not enough
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 11:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he is looking at the possibility of selling government assets as a “last resort” to bankroll a massive response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Duterte’s remarks came as the government scrambles to raise funds through loans and by taking advantage of special powers granted by Congress to reallocate some items in the national budget.

"What is the endgame? If we run out of cash, I will sell all government properties," Duterte, whose speeches regularly feature exagerrations and hyperbole, said.

He then raised the possibility of selling the state-owned land where concert halls Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Philippine International Convention Center are on.

"If our sources run out and we are about to sink and really sink, I will sell all the assets of government and use the money to help the people," he added.

Government seeking P1.1-T in funds

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III told CNBC on Tuesday that the Duterte administration is eyeing to raise $23 billion — or P1.1 trillion — to avert the social and economic fallout of the coronavirus, which has infected a total of 3,870 in the country as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dominguez said the bulk of funding, which will be raised with the central bank, will go “to support the economy” while the rest will be used to fund programs for “the most vulnerable in our communities” and assist the country’s health workers.

However, he did not explain fully how the government plans to source cash for the programs.

With the increase in borrowing, Dominguez said the government “will probably increase” its debt ratio to “slightly over 46%” of gross domestic product by yearend from 41.5% last year. Debt-to-GDP measures how big of a burden liabilities are on the economy.

Commenting on Duterte’s plan to sell state assets if worse comes to worst, Senate President Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the president was just giving the public an assurance that he will pull out all the stops to fund the government’s war chest versus the health crisis.

“I do not think it will get to that point considering the serious ways we are undertaking to address the disease,” Sotto was quoted as saying in a report by GMA News.

Sotto is on the joint congressional oversight committee for the Bayanihan Act, the law that granted the president sweeping powers—including the power to reallocate funds in the 2020 national budget—to address the COVID-19 crisis.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, Razon among world’s richest 1,000
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Fifteen Filipino tycoons led by Manuel Villar Jr. made it to the latest Forbes world’s billionaires’ list of 2,095...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 20 hours ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
Headlines
fbfb
Modified ‘lockdown’ proposed
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
As Luzon braces for an extended enhanced community quarantine, a “modified lockdown” should be considered to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
UK TV hosts give thumbs up to Filipino health workers
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Filipino health workers on the frontlines in the United Kingdom’s fight against coronavirus disease 2019 were praised...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from from helping animals as it continues its rescue...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOT secures over 11,500 hotel rooms for returning OFWs' quarantine
4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism said it has secured at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for the accommodation of homebound...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Quezon City care facilities give hope to COVID patients
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
For the people behind the temporary isolation facilities established in Quezon City, patients under treatment for the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Catholics, Muslims join in prayer vs pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The nationwide observance of Holy Wednesday yesterday was not what Filipinos have been used to, but amid a lingering health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with