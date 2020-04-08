Duterte suspends disciplinary cases vs officials until quarantine is lifted

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended disciplinary proceedings against government officials because of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which was intended to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Duterte said the mobility of people has been heavily restricted because of the quarantine, which took effect last March 17 and is supposed to end on April 30.

The president noted that the Bayanihan Act, which provides him additional powers to fight the disease, allows him to move statutory deadlines and timelines for the filing and submission of any document.

Administrative Order No. 29 dated April 7 states that the suspension applies to all appeals, petitions for review, and administrative disciplinary cases filed against governors and members of the sangguniang panlalawigan, mayors, vice mayors, and members of the sangguniang panlungsod and presidential appointees.

"The reglementary periods for the commencement of appeals, petitions for review, and administrative disciplinary cases, filing of pleadings, appearances, motions, notices, and all other papers shall be deemed interrupted during the entire duration of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) until the lifting thereof," the order read.

The reglementary periods for the rendition of judgments, resolutions and orders are also interrupted.

The proceedings scheduled to take place during the quarantine period were cancelled and will be rescheduled upon the lifting of the lockdown.

The order does not apply to urgent cases that are "necessary to enable the government to act expeditiously on matters affecting the current public health emergency."

The National Bureau of Investigation on Monday began its investigations on local chief executives for alleged violations of the guidelines of the expanded community quarantine. It had also summoned "more than a dozen" people over their social media posts.

The Bayanihan Act penalizes sharing "false information" about the government's efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic.