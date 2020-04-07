LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Koko Pimentel disclosed on March 25 that he tested positive on COVID-19.
Senate PRIB/Joseph Vidal, File
DOJ 'likely' to send summons to Pimentel next week
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice may issue summons to Sen. Koko Pimentel next week over the criminal complaint filed against him for breaching quarantine protocols.

“We will issue subpoena likely next week,” Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento told reporters Tuesday.

Private lawyer Rico Quicho said Monday that he filed, through electronic mail, a complaint against Pimentel before the DOJ for violating Republic Act 11332 and its implementing rules and other Department of Health guidelines.

RA 11332 is the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. It punishes “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, for his part, said Monday night that he “read” Quicho’s complaint and forwarded it to Malcontento’s office for appropriate action.

The Makati Medical Center previously admonished Pimentel for breaking its containment protocol when he brought his then-pregnant wife to the hospital while he was waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Quicho said his complaint also referenced an online petition that has gathered 200,000 signatures.

A copy of the complaint has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.

The national prosecution service’s action on the complaint filed by Quicho is separate from a National Bureau of Investigation ongoing fact-finding against Pimentel.

The bureau said last week they will invite Pimentel to explain his breaking of containment protocol after his quarantine period is over. — with report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE KOKO PIMENTEL MAKATI MEDICAL CENTER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte inclined to extend Luzon lockdown until April 30
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The president made the remarks in a televised address late on Monday night, saying government officials had already discussed...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Cyber cops arrest 32 for ‘fake news’
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
Police have arrested and charged with criminal offense 32 people for allegedly peddling fake news about the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force says ‘can-affords’ excluded from COVID fund
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
“Can-affords” should not expect to get a share in the aid package for low-income families hardest hit by the enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
Pastor nabbed for holding church service in CDO
By Gerry Lee Gorit | 13 hours ago
A pastor here was arrested by authorities after he conducted church service attended by hundreds last Sunday despite the ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Environmental frontliners': Gov't urged to grant hazard pay to garbage collectors
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a letter to four department secretaries, the EcoWaste Coalition recommended that appropriate hazard pay should be given...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte asks Filipinos: Pray together on Holy Wednesday as Philippines fight COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Filipinos to pray together on Wednesday as the Philippines struggles with the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Quarantine likely to last until April 30
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
It’s a bitter pill for all, and costly for the government, but President Duterte is likely to extend the Luzon-wide...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOH: Over 22,000 tests conducted
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has performed more than 22,000 tests for coronavirus disease 2019 so far, and the number is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Declared COVID-free, Angara sent home
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara was declared free of coronavirus disease 2019 and was sent home yesterday after several days in the emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with