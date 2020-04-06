‘Travel from Home’: DOT provides Philippine tourist destination backgrounds for your video calls

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Tourism has released virtual backgrounds that can be used while using video conferencing platforms in a bid to encourage the public to “travel from home.”

The photos that feature several Philippine tourist destinations can be downloaded from www.philippines.travel/ fromhome for free. It can be used on video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Webex.

Related Stories DOT launches website dedicated to COVID-19 bulletin

This page is the website launched by DOT dedicated to announcements and advisories on COVID-19.

The virual backgrounds are classified by morning, afternoon and evening and show tourist spots at different times of the day.

Many Filipinos are working remotely after President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine in a bid to curb COVID-19 outbreak spread.

This will last until midnight of April13.

Companies that can do work remotely have been using video conferencing technology to continue business operations and hold meetings during the quarantine.

The DOT reminded Filipinos to stay at home amid the ECQ.

“While our destinations miss you, it’s vital that you stay at home as much as possible during the community quarantine so you can return to your favorite places in the Philippines soon,” the DOT said.