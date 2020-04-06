Angara recovers from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara said Monday he has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Angara was the third senator to have contracted the viral illness after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“After several days in the [emergency room] and the COVID wing, my doctors finally sent me home today—negative for the virus and pneumonia free,” Angara wrote on a social media post.

The senator expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers leading the country’s fight against the virus.

“[I] am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the frontlines who safeguard our lives and protect our society. I met nurses and doctors who don’t go home anymore, some even doing double duty in other hospitals. They truly, truly are real heroes,” he said.

Some senators went on a self-quarantine last month after learning that a resource person at a committee hearing in the chamber was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One of them, Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, went on self-quarantine but also went to the Makati Medical Center and to S&R Membership Shopping in Taguig while waiting for the result of his COVID-19 test. He tested positive and is facing separate inquiries by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,246 people in the Philippines, 152 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico