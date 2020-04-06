LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Senator Sonny Angara.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Angara recovers from COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara said Monday he has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Angara was the third senator to have contracted the viral illness after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“After several days in the [emergency room] and the COVID wing, my doctors finally sent me home today—negative for the virus and pneumonia free,” Angara wrote on a social media post.

The senator expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers leading the country’s fight against the virus.

“[I] am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the frontlines who safeguard our lives and protect our society. I met nurses and doctors who don’t go home anymore, some even doing double duty in other hospitals. They truly, truly are real heroes,” he said.

Some senators went on a self-quarantine last month after learning that a resource person at a committee hearing in the chamber was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One of them, Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, went on self-quarantine but also went to the Makati Medical Center and to S&R Membership Shopping in Taguig while waiting for the result of his COVID-19 test. He tested positive and is facing separate inquiries by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,246 people in the Philippines, 152 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Pimentel slapped with complaint for breaching quarantine protocols
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A private lawyer wrote on Facebook that he submitted before noon a letter-complaint against Pimentel, “detailing the...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine extension gains support
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
From Vice President Leni Robredo to senators, opposition lawmakers and the secretary of the interior, there is growing support...
Headlines
fbfb
People unhappy with COVID response free to criticize – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
People who are not satisfied with the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic are free to use...
Headlines
fbfb
Campus journalists decry threats on student who criticized Duterte administration
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Calls for justice mounted Saturday night after the editor-in-chief of the University of the East's official student...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Volunteer lawyers to help those discriminated during COVID-19 pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 55 minutes ago
“The IATF condemns these and we are warning that we will sue those caught committing this,” Nograles said in...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Conducting dialogue': Cops raid San Roque community kitchens, tear protest materials
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The lack of urgent and sustained relief from the national government is forcing the urban poor to go out and look for food...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines registers 414 new virus infections, 11 additional deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
More than 1.2 million declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines urged to combat escalating domestic violence cases amid virus lockdowns
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement Monday, the CHR said quarantine measures make it harder for victims of gender-based violence to go out of their...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Days before Day of Valor, frontline medical workers hailed as real-life heroes
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"Once operational, these factories will be able to produce 10,000 PPEs a day," Nograles said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with