Personnel from different barangays in Quezon City learn to wear personal protective equipment as part of city's preparedness against COVID-19, March 05, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Days before Day of Valor, frontline medical workers hailed as real-life heroes
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases called medical frontliners "real-life heroes" and vowed to protect them from discrimination.

"For the past few weeks, as the country and the whole world has grappled with the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic, our heroes have been our health workers and all our frontliners who continue to work despite the constant threat to their lives and their well-being," IATF spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a televised press briefing on Monday.

"Our health workers are our true heroes now. They are our real-life, real-time heroes," he added.

Araw ng Kagitingan is commemorated every April 9, which coincides with Maundy Thursday this year. The holiday commemorates the fall of Bataan in 1942, wherein Filipino and American troops courageously resisted the numerically superior Japanese invaders. The infamous Death March, wherein captured Filipino and American soldiers were forced to walk from Bagac and Mariveles Bataan to Capas, Tarlac, immediately followed.

While health workers are drawing praises for taking care of COVID-19 patients, some of them have experienced attacks and discrimination from people who are worried that they would spread virus in their communities. There were also reports that some establishments had refused to accommodate or provide services to frontliners, prompting officials to call for local anti-discrimination ordinances.

Some COVID-19 patients have also experienced discrimination, including members of a family in Iloilo, whose house was stoned after they had declared that some of them are being monitored for the disease. The family lost its patriarch to COVID-19.

"We denounce in the strongest of terms acts of discrimination inflicted upon healthcare workers, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), COVID-19 cases, whether confirmed or suspected, recovered or undergoing treatment, as well as patients under investigation and persons under monitoring," Nograles said.

"The IATF condemns these acts and the IATF is warning those who are behind it that we will file cases against them. We hope the LGUs (local government units) would issue EOs (executive orders) or ordinances punishing such acts," he added.

The IATF has provided 16 daily bus routes around Metro Manila and its suburbs to shuttle health workers to and from their duty stations. Police personnel have also been directed to escort health workers to their work stations. 

